'True Beauty' Finale Episode's Cast Share Funny Anecdotes In This Video | Watch

True Beauty drama bid adieu to the audience on February 4. Following the tradition of sharing a behind-the-scenes video, the makers of the show have released a behind the scenes footage of True Beauty's final episode. Fans can watch the cast having a funny banter off-screen in the video here:

Behind the scenes of True Beauty finale episode

In the behind the scenes video of True Beauty's finale episode, Cha Eun Woo as Lee Su Ho and Moon Ga Young as Lim Ju Kyeong, meet up at a restaurant. She tried to apply some makeup to his face and he, in turn, teases her. Later, Cha Eun Woo and Hwang In Yeop are seen in a restaurant where they indulge in drinking soju. Cha Eun Woo ends up in a drunken state and Moon Ga Young comes to his rescue.

The rest of True Beauty's cast soon joins the lead and engages in a healthy funny banter with the leads for improvising their lines. The leads, Cha Eun Woo and Moon Ga Young are seen asking each other questions and passing time between the takes. Han Seo Jun as Han Seo Jun makes an appearance on stage as a singer once again. The leads are once again seen bickering talking between takes.

Each scene in the video is punctuated with an OST (Official Sound Track) from the drama. Cha Eun Woo and Hwang In Yeop have sung one OST each for the drama. Hwang In Yeop is seen singing his track in the video.

About the drama

True Beauty is a South Korean romantic comedy about a high school girl who wears makeup and is considered a goddess amongst her peers. She does not want to reveal her face without putting makeup on first. The drama is her love story with a boy, who saw her without makeup. True Beauty's cast comprises of Moon Ga Young as Lim Ju Kyeong, Cha Eun Woo as Lee Su Ho and Hwang In Yeop as Han Seo Jun. The drama aired for 16 episodes on TvN.

