True Beauty's Latest Episode Has A Cameo By WJSN's Dayoung, See Her Look For The Episode

True Beauty is a popular Korean drama that focuses on a high school girl who, after being bullied and discriminated against because of being perceived as ugly, masters the art of makeup to transform herself into a gorgeous goddess and how her life changes when she meets a boy. True Beauty cast includes Cha Eun-Woo, Hwang In-Yeop, Moon Ga-Young, Park Yoon-Na among others. Read on to know about a cameo in the show, by one of WJSN's singers.

True Beauty cameo by WJSN's Dayoung

According to a report by Soompi, WJSN member Dayoung makes a cameo in the latest episode of True Beauty, where she is shown as an idol and her scenes are with the main lead Lim Ju Gyeong, portrayed by Moon Ga Young. Dayoung talked about her cameo and stated that she enjoys watching this drama so it is an honor for her to be able to make a cameo. Dayoung added that her character in the show is very different from her usual self, therefore acting as her was very difficult. Here is Dayoung's look from the show. Other cameos in the show include appearances by Extraordinary You's Kim Hye Yoon, Lee Jae Wook, and Lee Tae Ri.

The popular South Korean show True Beauty's first-ever episode was premiered exclusively on tvN on December 9, 2020. Ever since then, new episodes of the K-drama have been aired every Wednesday and Thursday at 10:30 p.m. KST. The second-last and fifteenth episode of the show was aired on Wednesday, i.e. Feb 3, and the True Beauty episode 16, which is also the show's finale episode, aired yesterday, i.e Feb 4, 2021, at 22:30 KST.

True Beauty is a Korean romantic comedy-drama and one of the most popular and watched series. Other than the lead characters, other actors in the show are Jinsu Kim, Jessie, Charein Anh, Gowoon Han, Sua Kang, Pilsoo Lee, Seyeon Yoon, Juyoung Lim, Jooheon Lee, Heeyeon Shin, and Heegyeong Lim. The story revolves around Lim Ju Kyeong, a high schooler who suffers from low confidence stemming from her appearance and therefore, decides to hide it with the help of makeup. The story is about her finding her confidence and embracing her true beauty as she survives through the twists and turns that life throws at her.

Image Credits: k.kimbom Instagram account

