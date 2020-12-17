'True Beauty' Fans Gush On The Bromance Between Male Leads, Call Them 'pretty Bestfriends'

True Beauty is one of the most anticipated shows of this year. The K-drama was recently released for viewers all over the world and since then fans have been gushing over the True Beauty cast. Fans had been eagerly waiting for the True Beauty episode 3. The True Beauty cast features ASTRO member Cha Eun-woo in the lead role and Mun Ka Young as the female lead. The show also features Hwang In Youp as the second male lead. However, fans of the show have been gushing over the bromance between Cha Eun-woo and Hwang In Youp more than the lead pair. Here is a look at how fans have been reacting to the show and Cha Eun-woo and Hwang In Youp’s bromance.

Fans gush over two male leads on True Beauty

The drama True Beauty is based on the webtoon by the same name. The show is one of the most talked-about shows on social media for quite some time now. Interestingly, the characters of Lee Su-ho and Han Seo-jun, played by Cha Eun-woo and Hwang In Youp are being talked about more than the lead pair of Lim Ju-gyeong and Lee Su-ho. The chemistry and equation between the two male leads have been the centre of attraction. Taking to their Twitter handles a lot of fans of the show talked about the two characters and their bromance.

One of the users shared pictures of the two male leads and wrote, “I’ve never seen two pretty bestfriends” while several others shared funny memes about the second lead in True Beauty K-drama cast. Several users demanded more bromance between Cha Eun-woo and Hwang In Youp’s characters. One of the users wrote, “give me a bromance on true beauty please 🙏 I need seojun and suho being friends even if they fight on the drama 😭” Here is a look at how Twitter reacted on the bromance between the male lead and second male lead on True Beauty Kdrama.

UH-OH, haven't been a week since Jipyeong has signed off, but we have the next candidate for the second lead syndrome already 🤣 #Seojun #truebeauty pic.twitter.com/2Cz5kf5iWf — Saranghae Oppa (@DaintyKdrama) December 10, 2020

Quero bromance do seojun com o suho 😍 #TrueBeauty — GOT7 ♡༄ #GOT7_BreathofLove_LastPiece (@coelho_marle) December 9, 2020

give me a bromance on true beauty please 🙏 I need seojun and suho being friends even if they fight on the drama 😭 — cami ♡༄ (@haalfmoon_) December 2, 2020

True Beauty cast

True Beauty K-Drama release date was December 9 all over the world. For the unversed, True Beauty is set in high school and follows the story of Lim Ju-gyeong. She uses makeup as a tool to hide her insecurities while Lee Su-ho is a popular student with a hidden secret. The second male lead on True Beauty is Han Seo-jun who is the cold bad boy on the outside, but is actually softer on the inside. Two episodes have been released in the True Beauty K-Drama until now and fans were eagerly waiting for the True Beauty episode 3.

