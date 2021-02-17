'True Beauty' Webtoon Author Makes A Surprising Reveal; Fans React

True Beauty is one of the most popular dramas of 2021. The hit rom-com drama is based on popular LINE Webtoon of the same name. The author of the True Beauty webtoon goes by the pen name Yaongyi meaning 'a kitty'. She has been active on social media sharing tidbits about her life. In her latest Instagram post, she took the readers by surprise.

True Beauty webtoon author Yaongyi has revealed that she is a single mother. This revelation has shaken the netizens. The author took to her official Instagram and released a photo of her with her child. Take a look at the Instagram post here:

The True Beauty author's Instagram post is a heartfelt note about her life and struggles as a single mother. In the post, she also thanked her parents and friends for their support. She ended her monologue by saying that the revelation was a difficult one for her and then thanked the readers for listening to her story.

In her previous interviews, she has revealed that she was married but is now a divorcee. The fans were unaware whether she also had a child. Upon her revelation about her child and single mother status, fans gave a positive reaction to the author's story. The comment section of the post was flooded with messages of love and support for the author. Here's a peek into some of the comments on True Beauty author's Instagram post:

More about True Beauty's author Yaongyi

Her real name is Kim Na Young and she is 29 years old. The author is also a fan of K-Pop boy bands BTS and SF9. The True Beauty webtoon has amassed a whopping 4 billion views worldwide. It was later adapted into a live-action K-Drama by TVN. The drama starred Moon Ga Young, Cha Eun Woo and Hwang In Yeop in prominent roles.

The author has often stated that she takes herself as an inspiration when she draws Lim Ju Kyung's character in the webtoon. The cast of the drama was widely acknowledged because of the striking resemblance to their webtoon counterparts. The webtoon characters are often seen sporting similar clothes to those of real-life K-Pop artists.

More about True Beauty's episodes

The hit drama starring Moon Ga Young, Cha Eun Woo and Hwang In Yeop had been the talk of the town since the announcement by the show's makers. The drama aired for 16 episodes and concluded on February 4, 2021. True Beauty's episodes were a laugh riot combined with romance and a social message. The webtoon began is 2018 and is still ongoing. The drama True Beauty's episodes slightly differ from the webtoon version.

