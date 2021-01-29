'True Beauty Ep 15' Release Date And Time: Here's When The Next K-drama Episode Will Air

Fans of the South Korean television show are eagerly waiting for the True Beauty ep 15's release date and time. The series airs twice a week on Wednesday and Thursday at 10.30 pm and focuses on a high school girl who, after being bullied and discriminated against because of being perceived as ugly, masters the art of makeup to transform herself into a gorgeous goddess and how her life changes when she meets a boy. Read on to know more about the show and True Beauty episode 15's release date and time.

When will True Beauty episode 15 release?

According to a report by Latest News, True Beauty's next episode will air on February 3, 2021. The series first aired on December 9, 2020, and can be viewed on the streaming platform Rakuten Viki. The OTT platform is tailor-made for fans of all Asian dramas, right from Korean, Japanese to Taiwanese. Though Viki is a free platform, some of their shows lie in the premium category, better known as Viki Pass, which involves a nominal fee to be paid to watch it. True Beauty is a part of Viki Pass, which means that people can either watch the show as it telecasts through membership or wait for 13 days to watch it for free.

More about the show

True Beauty is a Korean romantic comedy-drama and one of the most popular and watched series. The lead cast of the series includes Cha Eun-woo, Park Yoo-Na, Hwang In-yeop, and Moon Ga-young. Other than the lead characters, other actors in the show are Jinsu Kim, Jessie, Charein Anh, Gowoon Han, Sua Kang, Pilsoo Lee, Seyeon Yoon, Juyoung Lim, Jooheon Lee, Heeyeon Shin, and Heegyeong Lim.

The story revolves around Lim Ju Kyeong, a high schooler who suffers from low confidence stemming from her appearance and therefore, decides to hide it with the help of makeup. The story is about her finding her confidence and embracing her true beauty as she survives through the twists and turns that life throws at her. The drama is an official adaptation of the popular webtoon of the same name, alternatively known as Goddess Advent.

Image Credits: k.kimbom Instagram account

