When Will 'True Beauty' Ep 16 Release? TvN K-drama's Release Date & Time Revealed

All the K-Drama lovers are fully pumped for the release of the sixteenth and final episode of the South Korean TV series, True Beauty. The television show's fifteenth episode, directed by Kim Sang-hyeop and written by Lee Si-eun, released on February 3, 2021, and ardent fans of the K-drama are extremely excited for True Beauty episode 16's release. Thus, read on to know True Beauty Ep 16 release date and time to make sure you don't miss its finale.

When will True Beauty Ep 16 release?

The popular South Korean show True Beauty's first-ever episode was premiered exclusively on tvN on December 9, 2020. Ever since then, new episodes of the K-drama have been aired every Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10:30 p.m. KST. The second-last and fifteenth episode of True Beauty was aired on Wednesday, i.e. Feb 3 and True Beauty episode 16, which is also the show's finale episode, will air on tvN today, i.e Feb 4, 2021, at 22:30 KST, i.e. 3 pm GMT, 4 pm CET, 7 pm IST and 11 pm PHT.

About 'True Beauty'

The cast of True Beauty boasts of Moon Ga-young, Cha Eun-woo, Hwang In-yeop and Park Yoo-na in the lead roles alongside an ensemble cast. The K-drama has director Kim Sang-hyeop at its helm with its screenplay penned by Lee Si-eun while it is produced by Moon Seok-hwan and Oh Kwang-hee under the banners Bon Factory Worldwide and Studio N. The highly-popular television show is based on Line Webtoon's True Beauty by Yaongyi. The original Line Webtoon venture released its episode 131 on February 2, 2021. Tempted actor Moon Ga-young plays the lead role of Lim Ju-kyung in this tvN show.

The K-drama's plot focuses on a high-school girl, Lim Ju-kyung, who gets discriminated and bullied because of being called ugly. However, her life undergoes major transition after she aces the art of makeup with the help of online videos and transforms herself into a gorgeous girl. True Beauty has a rating of 8.4/10 on IMDb. All the episodes of this Kim Sang-hyeop directorial all available to stream on Viki.com with its English subtitles.

