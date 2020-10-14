Tyler Cottrill Is The New "Tyler C" On 'The Bachelorette'; Read To Know More About Him

The Bachelorette is back with another season on ABC with Clare Crawley. Tyler Cameron was the winner of season 15, swooping away Hannah Brown as his prize. This season introduces another Tyler, named as Tyler Cottrill. Here’s all you need to know about Tyler from The Bachelorette season 16.

Who is Tyler Cottrill from 'The Bachelorette'?

Tyler Cottrill is a lawyer from Morgantown, West Virginia. According to his The Bachelorette bio, Tyler C is not much of a social butterfly, as he grew up in a small town. He mentioned that now things have changed. He’s a businessman by the day and a cowboy by night. Tyler Cottrill is now looking for a perfect match. His profile also reads that his parents have been a great example of what true marriage is and Tyler Cottrill hopes that his relationship is as solid as theirs.

Also Read: William Shatner Opens Up About Late Estranged Friend Leonard Nimoy From 'Star Trek' Fame

The 27-year-old is looking for someone who will stand by his side through his good and bad. He has mentioned that he’s a picky guy, and he has never been more ready to leave bachelorhood behind. According to reports by Showbiz Cheatsheet, when Tyler Cottrill from The Bachelorette season 16 was introduced to the world, fans of the show immediately took notice of the name. When the media house got in touch with the former winner, he said he is in support of the new contestant.

Also Read: 20 Facts Fans Need To Know About Legendary Singer Kishore Kumar's Life & Career

Chris Harrison introduced Tyler Cottrill as a laid back southern charm lawyer. He hinted that Tyler Cottrill will be bringing some drama early in the season of The Bachelorette. He said that Tyler did not waste any time to get into the drama. He called him a ‘good debator’ since he’s a lawyer, also mentioning that he’s ready to fight a case. Tyler C comes in on the first night with the other guys, throwing a little dirt on another contestant, disrupting the first night.

Also Read: 'The Bachelorette' 2020 Premiere Sparks Memes As Twitterati Say, 'There's A New Tyler C'

Also Read: Luke Parker From 'The Bachelorette' Ordered To Pay $100,000 To Producers; Read Details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.