DWTS’ Brandon Armstrong Started Dancing At The Age Of 12; Read More Details

Brandon Armstrong is a pro-dancer on Dancing With The Stars and has a huge fan following. He joined the show as a troupe member in the 24th season and eventually became a pro-dancer in season 27 of DWTS. Brandon is a professional dancer who specializes in various dance styles and hence leaves a lasting impact on the judges every year. Here is a look at all details about the artist who has been winning hearts over the years.

All about DWTS’ Brandon Armstrong

Brandon Armstrong DWTS’ Career

DWTS’ Brandon Armstrong has been a professional dancer for quite a few years now. According to the official website of Dancing With The Stars, he has been dancing since he was just 12 years old. He has received specialized training in jazz, Latin ballroom, hip-hop, and contemporary dance forms, amongst others. He has won quite a few trophies for dancing style and choreographies. He has been a pivotal part of the reality show since Season 27.

Current and previous projects

DWTS’ Brandon Armstrong has currently been working on the 29th season of Dancing with The Stars. He has been paired with Jeannie Mai and their performances have been leaving a great impression on the audiences. In the last few seasons of the show, he was paired with talented stars like Tinashe and Mary Wilson. Brandon Armstrong has previously been a part of prestigious shows like So You Think You Can Dance and Showstoppers.

Brandon Armstrong's Family

According to a report by The Cinemaholic, DWTS’ Brandon Armstrong is very close to his mother Carlene. He has been very expressive about his love for mom on his official social media handles. The pro-dancer also has two younger sisters who are currently 21 and 17 years old.

Dating life

Most reports about the reality star suggest that he is currently single. He has also been posting various quirky pictures and videos to prove the point. He had previously uploaded a fun video where he tried to play the role of his imaginary lover. Have a look at the hilarious video on Brandon Armstrong’s Instagram here.

Brandon Armstrong DWTS’ ethnicity

DWTS’ Brandon Armstrong was born in California and has been staying with his family in Utah ever since he was around 12 years old. He is from the African-American community.

Brandon Armstrong DWTS’ nationality

DWTS’ Brandon Armstrong has been raised partially in California and mostly in Utah. He is an American who was born in the year 1996. He has also travelled to various parts of the country as a part of numerous dance competitions and training.

How old is Brandon Armstrong from Dancing With the Stars?

DWTS’ Brandon Armstrong was born on June 5, 1994, and is currently 26 years old. He has been a dedicated dancer on Dancing With The Stars for years. He made an appearance on the sixth season of kids’ edition when he was just thirteen years old. This also made him the first African-American pro to participate on the international show.

