Udit Narayan And Alka Yagnik Reunite For Song 'Bailgaadi' From Film 'Kaagaz'

Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik have come together once again to deliver another romantic song for the film Kaagaz. The soulful and romantic song Bailgaadi has been sung by the two singers. Bailgaadi has been composed by Pravesh Mallick while Rashmi Virag has provided the lyrics for the song. The video of the song dropped recently and has already crossed over 40 thousand views at the time of this writing. In the past, Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik’s songs have been loved by their fans for the blissful melody the two singers possessed, similarly Bailgaadi too comes off as a soulful and soothing song.

The video of the song focuses on the pure romantic relationship between Pankaj Tripathi and M Monal Gajjar. The actors play husband and wife in the upcoming film Kaagaz and thus the song perfectly manages to encapsulate the love the couple has for each other. From the long cycle shots to the shots taken on the farm where the couple dance to their heart's content, everything has been beautifully shot by the makers of the film. The beautiful visuals mixed with the soulful voices of Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik makes watching the video of Bailgaadi a soothing experience.

A while back, the makers of Kaagaz dropped a high octane item song titled Laalam Laal Gulanar. The song was released just a few days ago and managed to create a strong buzz among fans. With the new romantic song Bailgaadi now released, fans eagerly await the release of the film Kaagaz. The trailer and a few other short snippets from the film fuel the anticipation of viewers who have been waiting eagerly to watch the movie.

The film focuses on a rather unique subject with Bharat Lal, played by Pankaj Tripathi, pronounced legally dead. The film goes on to showcase his struggle to reclaim his identity as he is literally the living proof of his existence while the government papers have pronounced him dead. The film Kaagaz will be releasing on January 7, 2021, exclusively on Zee5 premium. The movie also will make its way to a few theatres in Uttar Pradesh.

