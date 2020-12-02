Udit Narayan's Most Unforgettable Songs With Singer Alka Yagnik; Check List Here

Udit Narayan, born on December 1, 1955, is one of the most celebrated Indian singers and a recipient of four National Awards. Over the years, the musician has worked with some of the most successful music composers. Here are some of Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik's songs that have remained in the hearts of people forever.

Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik's songs

Kissi Disco Mein Jaayen

The song, Kissi Disco Mein Jaayen is from the movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (1998). The song features Raveena Tandon and Govinda as the lead characters. This song has crossed 50 million views on YouTube.

Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

The song, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai is from the movie Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai (1999). The song features Ameesha Patel and debutant Hrithik Roshan as the lead characters. This was one of the most popular songs of its time and stayed at the top of the charts for a while.

Also Read | Udit Narayan Dedicates Popular 'Lagaan' Song To UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Hum Toh Dil Sey Haare

The song, Hum Toh Dil Sey Haare is from the movie Josh (2000). The song features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Chandrachur Singh. This movie was a huge blockbuster hit and the songs of the movie received much appreciaton.

Kitna Pyaara Hai

The song, Kitna Pyaara Hai is from the movie Raaz (2002). The song features Bipasha Basu and Dino Moreya. This movie was one of the best horror Bollywood movies at the time of its release.

Also Read | Aditya Narayan And Shweta's Roka Ceremony Pic Goes Viral; Udit Narayan Beaming With Joy

Jo Bhi Kasmein

The song, Jo Bhi Kasmein is from the movie Raaz (2002). The song features Bipasha Basu and Dino Moreya. All the songs of this movie were loved by the audience.

Dil Laga Liya

The song, Dil Laga Liya is from the movie Dil Hai Tumhara (2002). The song features Preity Zinta, Mahima Chaudhary, Arjun Rampal, and Jimmy Sheirgill as the lead characters. This song has crossed 430 million views on YouTube.

Also Read | Udit Narayan's Birthday: Did You Know The Singer Started His Career With Radio Nepal?

Dil Mein Hai Pyaar Hoton Pe Gitwa

The song, Dil Mein Hai Pyaar Hoton Pe Gitwa is from the movie The Hero: Love Story of a Spy (2003). The song features Preity Zinta and Sunny Deol as the lead characters. This song was one of the most popular songs from the album of The Hero: Love Story of a Spy.

Dil Mein Dard Sa

The song, Dil Mein Dard Sa is from the movie Kranti (2002). The song features Ameesha Patel and Bobby Deol as the lead characters. This fresh and new on-screen pairing won the hearts of millions of people.

Also Read | Know Udit Narayan's Net Worth As 'Pehla Nasha' Singer Rings In His 65th Birthday

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.