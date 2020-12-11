Gulshan Devaiah Quips His Girl Has Hilarious Response After He Comes Home; Pens Thoughts

On Thursday night, Gulshan Devaiah shared a selfie of himself in which he was seen wearing a face pack. However, it was not his expressions, but it was his caption that stole the show. Sharing the photo, he quipped that his girl has three questions ready for him, every time he enters home. The questions read, “Kahan sey muh kala karke ayaya hai, jao nahake aao, yahan tak uski badboo aarahi hai grrr".

Gulshan added, "Says my girl every time I get back home after having even looked at another cat on the street leave alone having touched it." He then went on to call himself a "father of cats". As soon as Gulshan Devaiah's Instagram post was up on the internet, fans laughed out loud. A user wrote, "I can always expect a good laugh from your posts haha love you," whereas another fan penned, "You are amazing." Many simply dropped laughter emoticons on the post.

Gulshan often shares such quirky posts on Instagram. On International Men's Day, he took a trip downmemory lane and posted a photo that gave a glimpse of the time when he walked the ramp. Gulshan wrote, "Me in drag. Don’t be shocked, it was so much fun and I felt very manly walking the ramp in 4-inch heels." He quipped that the image is an exaggerated representation of what it was. However, it’s ok to be in touch with the feminine side, he added. Gulshan continued, "Ps: Walking with 4 heels is very tough and dangerous even, you can twist your ankle and die."

Gulshan Devaiah's web series

On the work front, he was last seen in the web show, Afsos, directed by Anubhuti Kashyap; also starring Sulagna Panigrahi, Anjali Patil and Heeba Shah in prominent roles. Recently, he unveiled the trailer of Amazon Prime Video’s Hindi anthology, Unpaused. The directors are Nikkhil Advani, Raj & DK, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Avinash Arun and Nitya Mehra. The film is all set to release on December 18, 2020.

