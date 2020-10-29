Dipika Chikhlia's 'Gaalib' Trailer Leaves Fans Excited For Film, Netizens Say 'can't Wait'

The makers recently unveiled the trailer of the much-awaited film Gaalib starring Dipika Chikhlia, Nikkhil Pitaley, and Anil Rastogi in lead roles. The trailer of the film premiered on October 27, 2020, and it has been garnering heaps of praise from fans and viewers. The film Gaalib is expected to release on December 11, 2020.

The one and a half-minute trailer highlights Nikkil Pitaley's journey as Gaalib and Dipika Chikhlia as Shabana Ahmad. The trailer also goes on to give a glimpse on the life of Gaalib Guru, son of Afzal Guru. The trailer shows Dipika Chikhlia as Shabana Ahmad, who is seen as a simple woman with a soft-spoken nature but can go to any extent when it comes to protecting her country and her son.

As per the trailer, it also seems like Mir Sarwar is essaying the role of Afzal Guru, who was convicted and sentenced to death for his involvement in the 2001 Indian Parliament attack, as his attire and dialogue from the trailer: "Mujhe poora yaqeen hai ki sarkaar mujhe kabhi bhi phaansi de sakte hai." (I'm sure the government is going to hang me at any moment). Fans have been going all gaga over the recently released trailer. Watch the trailer below.

The one and a half-minute trailer was enough to impress viewers and they cannot wait for the film’s release. After seeing the trailer, fans could not stop going gaga over how interesting the video is and also how excited they are for the release of the movie. Ever since the trailer has been released, fans have been lauding the actors' acting skills in the trailer. The trailer also received over 9,383 views and 491 likes ever since its release. While expressing thoughts on the Gaalib trailer, one fan wrote, “Entire team has done amazing work, loved it”. Another other one added, “Trailer looks interesting, can't wait for the final film”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Earlier, Dipika Chikhlia shared the poster of her upcoming film on Instagram with her fans and followers. In the caption, the actor also wrote down information about the release of her film, Gaalib. Many of Dipika's fans and admirers stated that they were eagerly waiting to see her new movie and congratulated her too. Take a look below.

