Check Out An Unseen Pic Of Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry & Lisa Kudrow At Award Function

American TV series FRIENDS, which aired between 1994 to 2004, is popular even today amongst the newer generation. The cast of the TV series had won various awards for their performance in the iconic show. Here's a photo of some of the FRIENDS cast at one such award function where they bagged many awards. The unseen photo is of Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry and Lisa Kudrow at the SAG awards in 1996.

Also Read | This FRIENDS Video Is Teaching Fans A New Way To Learn The Alphabet, See Here

Unseen picture of Courtney, Matthew, and Lisa from 1996

While the sitcom FRIENDS was being aired on NBC for 10 long years, the cast received several nominations and awards at various award functions. This unseen picture is from 1996 where Courteney Cox who plays Monica in the show posed with Matthew Perry portraying Chandler and Lisa Kudrow who plays Pheobe in the show.

Courteney was seen kissing Matthew's cheeks while the three hold the Screen Actors Guild Awards they won for the Outstanding Ensemble Performance in a Comedy Series. Take a look at the adorable picture:

Image Source: 90s perspective

Also Read | Matthew Perry Roped In For A Film With Meryl Streep; Says He Will Hit The Treadmill Now

The picture was probably clicked backstage when the press interviewed them for the award. In the unseen photo, Matthew Perry is dressed in a three-piece suit while Courteney and Lisa are dressed in their black dresses. The actors look extremely happy about their win as they pose for the camera.

Courteney Cox's FRIENDS posts

Courteney Cox is very active on her social media. She often shares pictures and videos with Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow. Recently, she shared an adorable video of Jennifer playing pool with her. In the video, Jennifer is unable to play the game well and has a game face on. In the end, she manages to score a ball. Take a look at the video:

Also Read | Matthew Perry Still Recovering From 2018 Surgery, Keith Morrison Gives Details

Courteney had also shared a picture from 2004 on the sets of FRIENDS. The picture was clicked during the last supper of the cast together. She wrote, “The Last Supper” before taping “The Last One” on Jan 23, 2004. #tbt #friends" Jennifer Aniston in the rare photo looks pretty emotional as it was the last day of their shoot together. When Jennifer joined Instagram, Courteney had taken to her account to welcome her. She twisted a dialogue from the first episode of the show where she says "welcome to the real world. It sucks, you're gonna love it." when Rachel cuts her credit cards. Courteney wrote, "Hi Jen! Welcome to the social media world...it sucks. You’re gonna love it!" Take a look at Courteney Cox's photos.

Also Read | From Jennifer Lopez's Home To Rihanna's: Expensive Celebrity Homes Sold In 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.