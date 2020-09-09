'Money Heist' Season 5 Star Ursula Corberó Aka Tokyo Shares Her 'before' And 'after' Look

Ursula Corberó from Money Heist cast took to Instagram to share a before and after picture of herself after filming some scenes for Money Heist Season 5. A few cast members announced their return to the sets for La Casa De La Papel by uploading various posts on social media.

This has made fans of the show grow eager to watch the series as soon as possible. However, while the excitement has been building up among fans, the makers of the show have not given out any major information as to what fans can expect from the upcoming final season.

Ursula Corberó shares a before and after look while filming the new season

Also Read | 'Money Heist' Season 5: Miguel Angel Silvestre To Enter Show As New Member, Get Details

Thus, playing on the buzz, Tokyo from Money Heist shared a set of pics. In the first image, the actor seems charming with the floral filter that she used. Later on, in the next picture, she closed her lips and used a stretched out filter which seemed as if she was in amusement or shock.

The actor captioned the image "before" she went to shoot for La Casa De La Papel and after she came back from the shooting. Her followers had a good laugh on this post as they appreciated her sense of humour. Several prominent people too commented on the picture of the actor who too were enjoying the little gag she played with her post on Instagram.

Also Read | 'Money Heist' Season 5: 'The Professor Is Back', Announces Alvaro Morte, Shares BTS Photo

Also Read | Money Heist Season 5: Netflix Hints Professor Getting Arrested Is A Part Of His Plan

Several cast members have already begun hinting the return of Money Heist season 5 and thus fans have been growing increasingly eager to watch or simply know about the show. The actor who plays the role of Lisbon too shared a picture of her costume in which the signature red uniform can be seen with her character name tag on it.

Fans of the show are now quite excited for the show and await the return of Money Heist Season 5. Makers of the show had already confirmed after the previous season that Money Heist Season 5 will be the final season for the show. The makers have not provided any details in regards to the plot or the characters in the show just yet.

Also Read | Money Heist Season 5 Fan Theory Claims Alicia And Tatiana Are The Same; Read More

Source: Itziar Ituño Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.