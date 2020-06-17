Urvashi Rautela's Movies That Didn’t Do Well At The Box-office

Urvashi Rautela is a popular Bollywood actor who made her acting debut with Singh Saab the Great (2013), featuring Sunny Deol in the lead role. Along with being a versatile actor and an overachiever, Urvashi Rautela is also an internet sensation today. Urvashi has 25.8 million followers on her social media account and she makes sure to always keep them entertained. However, Urvashi Rautela’s journey in the movie industry has been full of ups and downs. Here are movies of Urvashi Rautela that didn’t do well at the box-office. Read ahead to know more-

Urvashi Rautela movies that didn’t do well at the box-office

Singh Saab the Great (2013)

Singh Saab the Great is an Anil Sharma directorial. The movie cast Urvashi Rautela, Sunny Deol, and Prakash Raj as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a tax collector who is willing to reform the society with the thought of change instead of revenge tries to control himself while attempting to teach a lesson to the man responsible for his wife's death. According to a leading entertainment analytic site, the movie was declared as a flop.

Sanam Re (2016)

Sanam Re is a Divya Khosla Kumar directorial. The movie cast Urvashi Rautela, Pulkit Samrat, Rishi Kapoor, and Yami Gautam as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a man who is focused on his career finds solace when he reunites with his childhood sweetheart. According to a leading entertainment analytic site, the movie was declared as a flop.

Great Grand Masti (2016)

Great Grand Masti is an Indra Kumar directorial. The movie cast Urvashi Rautela, Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aaftab Shivdasani as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around Amar, Meet and Prem who go into a small town where they encounter a 'femme fatale' in the form of Ragini. Ragini is everything they had dreamed of, but she slowly turns into their worst nightmare. According to a leading entertainment analytic site, the movie was declared as a flop.

Hate Story IV (2018)

Hate Story IV is a Vishal Pandya directorial. The movie cast Urvashi Rautela, Gulshan Grover, Karan Wahi, and Fiona Thompson as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around Aryan who is handling the family business and is looking out for a new female face for his campaign. According to a leading entertainment analytic site, the movie was declared as a flop.

Pagalpanti (2019)

Pagalpanti is an Anees Bazmee directorial. The movie cast Urvashi Rautela, Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, and Saurabh Shukla as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around 3 men, considered as losers in their lives by the people, plan to get rich along with their girlfriends by fooling 2 gangsters and robbing their money. According to a leading entertainment analytic site, the movie was declared as a flop.

