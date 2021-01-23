From The Simpsons' Biden Prediction To Raiza's Video, Top 10 Viral News Of The Week

There was a series of some of the most quirky and interesting news that made the headlines last week, including Raiza Wilson's viral video, Dragon Fruit’s new name, The Simpsons' Biden prediction, Margo Harshman’s wheelchair photo, a little girl’s sales pitch, and a lot more. Read further to see the top viral news of the week.

Top 10 viral news of the week

The Simpsons' Biden prediction

HOW DO THE SIMPSONS ALWAYS PREDICT THIS SHIT pic.twitter.com/vHt4YAIJYn — 『CKT』Kairy Luminess ➐ (@kairyluminess) January 19, 2021

The Simpsons once illustrated Tom Hanks hosting Joe Biden’s inauguration as President of the United States and as the name of Tom Hanks flashed as one of the hosts, all the netizens went crazy. In no time, this news became viral and people began posting glimpses of Tom Hanks from The Simpsons along with his actual picture hosting the inaugural ceremony.

Raiza Wilson's viral video

Bigg Boss Tamil star Raiza Wilson’s viral video of her Maldives’ vacation created a buzz on the internet the moment it went online. In the video, she can be seen wearing a sizzling red coloured swimsuit and splashing the water as she enjoyed in the pool. The moment she posted this, all her fans went gaga over her breathtaking beauty. Many of her fans kept dropping tons of heart and fire emojis to depict how lovable she looked in her video.

Thala Ajith & Shalini’s viral photo

Thala Ajith & Shalini’s viral photo became a hot topic for the netizens as it was one of the unseen pictures of the couple. Thala Ajith and Shalini have been married since 2000 and as the netizens came across such an interesting picture of the two getting clicked with Michael Jackson, they were thrilled to see them and made it viral on the internet in a short span of time.

Dragon Fruit’s new name

One of ScoopWhoop’s Instagram posts about Gujarat CM coming up with Dragon Fruit’s new name created headlines and became a piece of meme topic for netizens. The post included how Gujarat CM Rupani stated that though the name of this fruit was dragon fruit, it doesn't sound appropriate. She then added that they have decided to name it with a Sanskrit word, Kamalam and there was nothing political about it. This created a buzz online and netizens began coming up with hilarious memes on it and asking what she would name other fruits and other such memes.

Margo Harshman’s wheel chair photo

Margo Harshman’s wheelchair photo was all over the internet as netizens speculated how she was a wheelchair user in real life. As the actor has had a few appearances and has been on a wheelchair since NCIS season 11, fans thought that she might be on a wheelchair in real life too. But the fact was that she only used it as a prop to enact her role as Delilah in NCIS.

Little girl’s sales pitch for cookies

This adorable video of a little girl pitching for her cookies left the internet in awe of her cuteness. It is a two-minute-long video of a girl trying to sell her cookies wearing her girl scout uniform and staring into te camera set up at the gate. She asks a series of questions beginning with whether they want to buy a cookie or not. After waiting for a while, she quietly leaves as nobody responds from inside.

Netizen bakes cookies on a laptop charger

This was one of the most quirky news that made headlines last week in which a netizen shared a photo of him making cookies on his overheated laptop charger leaving everybody in splits. There were many other users who speculated that to be fake while others came up with some of the hilarious reactions to it.

A man cools pizza under running water

A lady recently posted this video of her husband cooling down his pizza under running water and then actually eating it. She called it a water pizza and within a few hours, this news became viral on the internet. She even added that when she asked her husband about it, he said that the water didn't change the taste of the pizza and it was still good.

Man gets grad’s degree from her daughter’s university

The news went viral when netizens came to know that an American man recently graduated from the same college as his daughter and surprised his entire family. His family was extremely proud of him while his daughter expressed her thrill by stating how she never imagined her father to be dressed in the same stole as she was and she burst into tears when she saw him carrying the degree in his hands.

France’s first vegan restaurant gets Michelin star

Another piece of news that made the headlines that stated that a vegan restaurant received the accolade of Micheli star and it was the first-ever vegan restaurant of France to receive such an honour. It was interesting for the netizens to know that the restaurant started with the help of crowdfunding and bank loans and made it to a long successful way.

