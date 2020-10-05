Netflix’s 'Bad Boy Billionaires' Releases Amid Controversy, Without Ramalinga Raju Episode

Netflix's Bad Boy Billionaires has created quite the controversy after several of its docu-episodes were slammed by Mehul Choksi. Netflix’s venture into documenting some of the biggest scams in the country had soon found itself in murky waters. The OTT giant was stopped from airing all of its series after Mehul Choksi whose name is in the series pleaded a court to not air the episode.

Bad Boy Billionaires release

Mehul Choksi had pleaded the court that his 'reputation would suffer' and the show must not be aired, through his representative Vijay Aggarwal. However, the streaming giant defended the allegations by calling the show 'a factual representation in the public domain and not in sub-judice'. The court has henceforth ordered a stay only on the airing of Ramalinga Raju in Satyam scam episode.

The leading streaming giant has now received a green signal to air all other episodes. Satyam Computer Services founder B Ramalinga Raj’s part in Netflix's Bad Boy Billionaires was initially going to be aired along with all the other episodes of the docu-series but only three episodes can be seen by the audience now. They are Nirav Modi, Subrata Roy, and Vijay Mallya stories. This was after the Bihar’s Araria district court vacated a stay order on the release on the three episodes.

Netflix’s Bad Boy Billionaires was recently screened by the officials at Telangana HC. A division bench of the Telangana HC watched the episodes and then allowed its further streaming. The docu-series witnessed temporary stay orders after which it was released earlier today.

About Bad Boy Billionaires release

Only B. Ramalinga Raju's story will not be part of the release. Netflix’s Bad Boy Billionaires will have real stories of many high-profile Indian business tycoons, namely- Nirav Modi, Subrata Roy, and Vijay Mallya. The documentary tells the tale of their rise and fall in their respective industries and the consecutive frauds they committed over the years causing public uproar and huge monetary loses.

Bad Boy Billionaires' India release date

Bad Boy Billionaires' India release date was September 2, 2020. Viewers could only stream three episodes so far according to the court's order. Viewers can watch the episodes with a basic subscription of the OTT platform.

