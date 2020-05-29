Vijay Singh In Raktanchal; Who Is The Actor That Plays The Menacing Role In The Series?

Vijay Singh in Raktanchal was one of the most compelling and fearless characters one has seen in the new MX Player series. The character appears to be a small-time criminal at the start of the series; however, as the series progress, Vijay Singh rises through the ranks and fuelled by vengeance, becomes a character the audience roots for. The web series of Raktanchal is set in the 1980s and is inspired by various real-life incidents during the time.

Vijay Singh in Raktanchal - Who is the actor that plays the menacing role in the new series?

Vijay Singh in the series is played by actor Kranti Prakash Jha, who has been getting tremendous praise for his work in the series. The actor spoke with a news portal about his experience and several other interesting details were shared by him as well. Kranti Prakash Jha has worked in several films before making it into the webspace. He is particularly known for his role in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Batla House. Speaking about this, the actor said that he had a good time shooting for an OTT platform. Kranti Prakash mentioned that the OTT space has opened so many new avenues to explore the world of cinema and hence he enjoyed it.

Speaking about films, the actor said that compared to a series, a film has a huge budget and several factors go into making it and hence there is a certain kind of pressure. Kranti added that he personally did not feel this kind of pressure while shooting for a web series. Further on, the Raktanchal actor added that it is due to web series that many writers, directors and actors like him have got a platform to showcase their talents. Kranti Jha spoke about what attracted him towards the story of Vijay Singh in Raktanchal.

Kranti said that the series has nine emotions and he felt some kind of resonance with his character. He also mentioned that it was this factor that made him want to do this web series. Speaking about Vijay Singh, Kranti said that Vijay was just a guy who was keen on clearing his exams to become an officer. However, Waseem pushed him to his limits and therefore he set out on a path of revenge. The actor said that one would need to watch the series to know how Vijay Singh in Raktanchal took his revenge or if he managed to do so.

