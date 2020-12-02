Vikings Creator To Develop A Miniseries Based On The Bubonic Plague For History Channel

Vikings creator Michael Hirst, as per an article on WION, is in talks with History Channel for the purpose of developing a mini-series for them. As per the article on WION and The Hollywood Reporter, the miniseries will be based on the bubonic plague. As is known by many, the bubonic plague is one of the darkest chapters in human history. The plague miniseries will be titled “The Plague Year” as per the article.



As per WION, Eli Lehrer, Executive Vice President and General Manager at The History Channel said that the team is looking forward to partnering up once again with Michael Hirst and Ric Burns in order to bring the kind of History channel shows that will entertain, enlighten and engage viewers. The plague miniseries, reportedly, is one of the first steps for the channel towards making scripted miniseries instead of a full-fledged History Channel shows that more or less feel like soap operas. The Plague Year is said to be one of the first two miniseries that are in development, with the second one being The Donner Party (Which is being overlooked by Ric Burns). Such a measure is being taken in order to augment the overall quality of their production library going forward, as the quality of a scripted series tends to decline as time passes by and the writers tend to hold on to the last remaining strands in order to concoct a story.

About The Plague Year and Hirst's current professional commitments:

As per an article on The Hollywood Reporter, The Plague Year is going to be set in 1665. During that time, the bubonic plague was said to be at its heights. The Plague Year, reportedly, will document a society that is leaving their place of residence in large numbers. Some of them will be seen escaping the catastrophe, while others will be seen stuck in the middle of the plague during that year. It is believed that with Hirst running point on the upcoming History Channel miniseries, historical accuracy is almost guaranteed. With the miniseries being developed on the side, Hirst will reportedly be occupied with two projects in hand, the second one being Valhalla, a sequel to Vikings that is being developed by Hirst for Netflix.

