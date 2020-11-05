Who Is Alexander Ludwig's Girlfriend? Vikings Star Gushes Over His New Partner

Many female fans of the Vikings star Alexander Ludwig might be disappointed to know that the 27-year actor is now a very committed man. The actor made his relationship with his new girlfriend public when she started appearing in his Instagram feed a few months ago. Ludwig, who played Bjorn Ironside in Vikings is also known for his performance in The Hunger Games. Read on to find out who is Alexander Ludwig’s girlfriend:

Alexander Ludwig Girlfriend

Who is Alexander Ludwig’s girlfriend?

Alexander Ludwig is now officially dating a Canadian lady named Lauren Dear. The star posted a picture with his new beau most recently on October 7, 2020. The caption read, “Found her.” In the past few months, Ludwig posted many pictures with his lady love. According to her LinkedIn profile, Lauren Dear is currently working as a Marketing Campaign Manager at VRAI, which is a Los Angeles based Luxury Goods and Jewellery company.

In the past, she has worked as the Social Media Manager at layback.co in Vancouver. She is also the co-founder of LAF Agency, which is an Influencer Management and Marketing agency that represents a diverse group of influencers and works closely with brands/advertisers to execute desired influencer campaigns. She has also worked in Social Media and Marketing in Australia.

Who has Alexander Ludwig dated in the past?

In the past, the Vikings star had openly dated his Vikings co-star Kristy Dawn Dinsmore. The pair posted several pictures on Instagram when they were together but they seemed to have parted aways after January 2020 as they did not post any pictures together since then. A report in Distractify reveals that Alexander and Kristy had met on the set of the fifth season of the historical epic when Kristy joined the cast as shieldmaiden Amma (Kristy), who journeyed with Bjorn in an effort to dethrone their rival, Ivar the Boneless (Alex Høgh Andersen).

Alexander Ludwig in Hunger Games

Canadian actor Ludwig portrayed Cato, the male tribute from District 2 in the 74th Hunger Games. Cato is one of the main antagonists of The Hunger Games. He was the leader of the Career pack, the strongest tribute in the arena, and Katniss Everdeen's primary adversary. Fans of the series might remember that in the film, Cato and his district partner Clove in the Hunger Games cast, enter the tribute parade wearing Roman-esque outfits. After the parade, Cato glares at the District 12 team because they have outshone the other tributes.

