Vikrant Massey Narrates Chetan Bhagat's Upcoming One Arranged Murder Through Book Trailer

Chetan Bhagat has been of the most renowned writers who has also stepped into the Bollywood film industry. Chetan recently released a video on his Youtube channel about his new book called, One Arranged Murder. He has released a book trailer starring popular actor Vikrant Massey. Read more to know about Chetan Bhagat’s upcoming book, One Arranged Murder.

Chetan Bhagat brings in Vikrant Massey for his Book launch trailer

The trailer starts with Vikrant Massey’s character Keshav Rajpurohit talking about his best friend, Sourabh. He gives a detailed explanation of how the two are related and what is going on in their current lives. The trailer proceeds as Keshav speaks about how the two had to put a halt on their detective agency because Saurabh’s getting married. The trailer shows Vikrant Massey as Keshav, Aanchal Sharma as Prerna and Sahil Verma as Sourabh. Chetan Bhagat also shared a Tweet about the same and wrote, “Happy to share the trailer of my latest book One Arranged Murder. You can pre-order the book on all online websites, to ensure first-day delivery. Dedicated to you guys! Thank you for your support!"

The fans have been loving the trailer and have taken to their social media accounts to share their views about the same. A fan commented, “Loved the style of your announcement .. when you first announced on twitter via morse code ..and binary code system .. I decrypted your Cryptography ..and got to know the title of the book " One arranged murder " .. waiting with curiosity sir”. Another fan did not agree wit Chetan’s approach of using a trailer for his Book launch and wrote, “Bad idea to have a video trailer for a book. It’s always best for readers to imagine characters by themselves. All will have different versions of character, the way they like”. But a majority of the viewers loved the trailer and have been expressing their views about the same. Here are some fan tweets about Chetan Bhagat’s One Arranged Murder.

Amazing trailer.. Pre-ordered the book.. sir.. 🙂 — Manoj Choudhary (@mkchoudhary) August 19, 2020

Very happy to see..fabulous early waiting ...pls send a copy — Riya Somani (@RiyaSom49172996) August 19, 2020

Wow this looks really good! Is this going to be a movie or just a trailer for the book? — Suryasnata Bhowmik (@intrepidindian6) August 19, 2020

More about Chetan Bhagat

Chetan Bhagat is a popular Indian author who is known for his books and Bollywood projects. He is an influential personality who was also included in Time magazine's list of World's 100 Most Influential People in 2010. A number of his books have been adapted by the Bollywood film industry including Hello that was based on One Night @ the Call Center, 3 Idiots that was based on Five Point Someone, Kai Po Che! that was based on The 3 Mistakes of My Life; 2 States that was based on his novel of the same name, and Half Girlfriend that was based on his novel of the same name.

