Vikrant Massey Shares A Happy Picture With Fiancée Sheetal Thakur, Calls Her 'my Rock'

Actor Vikrant Massey who has been quarantined with her fiancée Sheetal Thakur, shared a beautiful post on social media. The actor shared a happy picture with the love of his life where the two can be seen twinning in the same colour clothes. Apart from this, the Chhapaak actor penned a heartfelt note for his ladylove and appreciated and thanked her for everything she brought to his life.

Vikrant Massey shares a selfie with fiancee Sheetal Thakur

Vikrant shared the adorable selfie on his Instagram page where he can be seen posing happily with Sheetal. In the selfie, the couple is winning hearts with matching eyeglasses and smiling against a beautiful sunset. While penning his thoughts on the post, Vikrant said that there is nothing extravagant about this picture except the person beside him whom he called a solid “rock.”

Read: 'Chhapaak' Star Vikrant Massey Shocked At TikTok Video Promoting Acid Attacks On Women

Read: Radhika Apte And Vikrant Massey Come Together For #AageKiSoch

He further asked people to appreciate the presence of their family and loved ones because no matter how much one lives or earn money in the world, the family will always be there. He, at last, urged fans to take a moment to appreciate and thank their friends and family for whatever they bring in life.

Several friends of the actor from the fraternity poured in their love for the couple and praised the post as well. Actress Aahana Kumra was the first one to pour in her love for the actress with a heart-shaped emoticon. The actress was followed a couple of stars including Anup Soni, Sumona Chakravarti, Rudraksha Jaiswal, and many more who also praised the lovable couple.

As per reports, Vikrant started dating his Broken but Beautiful co-star, Sheetal Thakur in 2015 and got engaged to the actress in 2019.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vikrant was last seen in an important role alongside Deepika Padukone in Chhapaak directed by Meghna Gulzar. He will next be seen in a slew of projects in his pipeline including Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. The comedy satire has Konkona Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles. Vikrant will also be a part of the upcoming mystery thriller Haseen Dillruba. The film directed by Vinil Mathew stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead. He has concluded shooting for his next comedy Ginny Weds Sunny directed by debutant Puneet Khanna. Vikrant and Yami Gautam will be seen as the titular characters.

(Image credit: Vikrant Massey/ Instagram)

Read: Vikrant Massey Celebrates Birthday With Mom, Fiancée And Some 'pav Bhaji'

Read: A Look Into How Deepika Padukone Prepared For Her Role As Malti In 'Chhapaak'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.