Jungkook's 10000 Hours Cover Amuses Dan+Shay, Duo Says 'would Love To Collab'

It is a wonderful time to be an Army-A BTS fan, as the group continues to surprise the fandom one by one. Bangtan Sonyeondan or BTS will soon be on the weekly broadcast with their jungle-themed BTS show The Soop. The group released their Japanese album recently which is Map of the Soul:7 The Journey. On top of that, the youngest member of the group Jeon Jungkook even released a cover song of 10000 Hours. The main vocalist of the septet band shared a part of the song 10000 Hours.

Also Read | BTS Jungkook's Golden Closet Films You Need To Watch Right Now

However, Jeon Jungkook was quick to delete his first post as it was allegedly posted through Twitter for iPhone and the group are the face of Samsung. He later shared a teaser of his cover song. After a few hours of making the fans eagerly wait for the cover, he released it. Jungkook’s cover song mesmerised many fans. Originally, the song is by Justin Bieber and Dan+Shay, however, fans suggested that the song sounded like his own. As per fans' comments, Jeon Jungkook’s diction and grip over English has changed over the years.

Jungkook's 10000 Hours cover

Also Read | BTS' 'Your Eyes Tell' Co-written By Jeon Jungkook To Be Used As Japanese Film's Theme Song

Dhan+Shay also came across the song and took to Twitter to react to the song. The duo wrote, “this sounds amazing, thank you so much for singing it!” and also poured in some yellow heart emoticons. They even responded to a fan's question about collaboration. The fan asked, “What do you think about a collaboration?” and Dan+Shay responded by saying, “We would love to, this is so amazing.”

Also Read | BTS' Jungkook Deletes Rendition Of '10000 Hours' Minutes After Posting, Fans Guess Why

Here is how Dan+Shay react to Jungkook's 10000 Hours cover

this sounds amazing ðŸ’›ðŸ’›



thank you so much for singing it! — Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) July 28, 2020

Also Read | BTS' Jungkook's Net Worth, Age, Career And Relationship; All About The 'Euphoria' Singer

After Jungkook's 10000 Hours cover Dan+Shay willing for a collaboration

Jeon Jungkook recently made headlines for the song Your Eyes Tell. The song Your Eyes Tell is composed, co-written, and produced by Jung Kook and features on BTS's album titled Map of the Soul:7- The Journey. He is reportedly working on honing his English, as per a recent tweet. Jeon Jungkook even aced all the tasks in the latest Run BTS! episode.

Listen to Jungkook's 10000 hours cover here--

Promo Image Credits: Dan+Shay Instagram and BTS Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.