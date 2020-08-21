'Virgin Bhasskar' Season 2 Trailer, Cast, Fan Reactions, And More Updates

ALT Balaji and Zee5 have recently launched Virgin Bhasskar Season 2 trailer and fans can see Bhasskar, played by Anant Joshi, ready for round two. With a mixture of new characters and a love triangle, Virgin Bhasskar Season 2 is all set to have an exciting and enticing plotline that will keep the audiences entertained. Read ahead to know more about Virgin Bhasskar Season 2 cast and more about the trailer ahead.

Virgin Bhasskar season 2 trailer

Virgin Bhasskar Season 2 trailer starts with an interesting convention between Bhasskar and his friend. Both the characters are then seen breaking into a university and more attempts in helping Bhasskar reach his ultimate goal. At one point, fans see Bhasskar crying while he meets up with a sex-worker.

The main twist in Virgin Bhasskar Season 2 trailer is revealed in the second half when a girl named Pakhi, played by Jiya Shankar, enters the plot. As shown in season 1, Bhasskar is the anonymous author of erotic comic Bad Boy, but suddenly Pakhi comes forward to take ownership of the comics and she also mentions that she knows Bhasskar has written them. The trailer has many funny moments in it but not much has been revealed about the plot or about will happen in Virgin Bhasskar all episodes.

In a recent interview with Cinema Express, Virgin Bhasskar season 2 cast lead Anant Joshi mentioned that he was 'thrilled and excited' to be part of Virgin Bhasskar season 2 and mentioned that the plotline was a story that people would love immediately. He also assured that the show would entertain its viewers. He also asked his fans to hold on and added that their patience would 'bear fruits' soon enough. The show is set to release on the OTT platform from August 29.

Virgin Bhasskar Season 2 cast information

Not much of the cast has changed in Season 2, only a few new members are introduced. Fans can still see Anant Joshi playing the main role of Bhasskar, the virgin yet anonymous erotic comic book author and his love interest Vidhi Pandey, played by Rutpanna Aishwarya.

Dhirendra Kumar Tiwari is still playing the role of Mishra while Himanshu Arora is seen playing the role of Rohan. The new inclusion on the show is the character of Pakhi, played by Jiya Shankar. Pakhi comes off as an intelligent girl who knows how to make use of an opportunity. In the trailer, it is shown that Pakhi takes money from her university friends in exchange for notes that will help them study better. She also sees an opportunity, when Bad Boy comics are in demand.

Fan reactions

Since the Virgin Bhasskar season 2 trailer has launched, Twitter is seeing a surge in the mention of the show. Many fans are sharing memes and mentions of the show on the social media platform. A few fans have mentioned they can't wait to see all the episodes of the show. Take a look:

Promo Pic Credit: ALTBalaji's Instagram

