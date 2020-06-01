Where Was 'Sweet Magnolias' Filmed? Is 'Serenity' From The Show A Real Town?

Sweet Magnolias is a Netflix romance-drama series based on the eponymous novel by Sherryl Woods. It has been developed by Sheryl J. Anderson. The American series stars actor JoAnna Garcia Swisher, as Maddie Townsend, a woman who is recently divorced. Townsend resides in the fictional town of 'Serenity' which is located in the state of South Carolina in the US.

The beautiful and quaint Sweet Magnolias shooting locations setting comes from the American state of South Carolina. But Sweet Magnolias season 1 has had fans wondering exactly where was Sweet magnolias filmed?

Where was Sweet Magnolias filmed?

Sweet Magnolias filming location is reported to be the real-world town of Covington, Georgia. The city of Covington is located less than an hour from the city of Atlanta. Covington has turned out to be a popular filming location. Fans of the show who have also watched The Vampire Diaries can spot similarities between Sweet Magnolias shooting locations and the Vampire Diaries.

Shows such as Remember the Titans, and Dumplin were also shot in the Sweet Magnolias' shooting locations in Covington. This series has turned Covington into the fictional town of 'Serenity' from the Sherryl Woods novel.

Many landmarks in the Sweet Magnolias shooting locations were reportedly given a Hollywood-style makeover. For example, a popular Covington restaurant Mystic Grill was transformed into Sullivan’s Restaurant for the show. High school and Church are two of the major settings on this show. According to a post on a media website one of the Sweet Magnolias shooting locations - the Serenity High School actually Henry County Middle School which sits in the nearby town of McDonough.

What is the show about?

Maddie Townsend and her two friends Dana Sue Sullivan and Helen Decatur call themselves Sweet Magnolias giving the book and show the name. Sullivan and Decatur are played by actors Brooke Elliott and Heather Headley respectively. The series is fairly new as it has premiered on Netflix on May 19, 2020. The show is being admired by fans due to Sweet Magnolias filming locations. The show feels refreshing due to a southern-wholesomeness in the filming locations and a heartwarming storyline about friendship and family.

