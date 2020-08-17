Kubbra Sait Shares Throwback Post, Feels ‘days Were Curvier’ Before

Lockdown blues is a serious phenomenon that has affected netizens all across the globe. Since there is not much to do, people mainly rely on social media to kill that extra time. Further, the boredom also makes people reminisce due to which several take to social media to share throwback stories. Bollywood celebrities are not an exception to this either. Recently, Sacred Games actor Kubbra Sait took to Instagram to share a throwback picture.

Kubbra Sait’s Instagram post:

Kubbra’s Instagram post featured her in a swimsuit. This picture seems to be captured at the beach. Kubbra seems to be nostalgic and hence captioned the post as, “When days were curvier”. Several fans showered their love on the Instagram post by liking and commenting on it. Fans seemed to be awe-struck by Kubbra’s beauty and hence posted about the same in the comments section. You can check out Kubbra Sait’s Instagram post here:

You can check out some of the comments here:

Lockdown schedules:

While several actors are home quarantining themselves, there are several who are up and about due to their shooting schedules. One such actor includes the 3 Idiots star, Aamir Khan. Aamir Khan is currently shooting for his upcoming comedy-drama film, Laal Singh Chaddha. While Khan has already shot sequences in Delhi, Rajasthan, Chandigarh, Amritsar, and Kolkata, he is currently in Turkey where he plans to shoot some sequences as well. Aamir also had the honour of meeting the First Lady of Turkey.

Recently, the First Lady of Turkey, Emine Erdogan shared a Tweet that featured some photographs of her meeting with Aamir Khan. Emine Erdogan said that it was a pleasure to meet the ‘world-renowned Indian actor’. She was also happy to know that Aamir was shooting in Turkey. Emine Erdogan’s Tweet received has about 5.5k likes, 1.3k retweets and counting. You can check out the Tweet here:

I had the great pleasure of meeting @aamir_khan, the world-renowned Indian actor, filmmaker, and director, in Istanbul. I was happy to learn that Aamir decided to wrap up the shooting of his latest movie ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in different parts of Turkey. I look forward to it! pic.twitter.com/3rSCMmAOMW — Emine ErdoÄŸan (@EmineErdogan) August 15, 2020

On the other hand, the Raat Akeli Hai actress, Radhika Apte recently shared a picture from London. The actor seems to be enjoying her vacation since she captioned the post as, “When the happiness is so strong and the pure joy is bubbling inside you so much and all you can do is laugh ðŸ˜ƒ #purehappiness #purejoy #nakednakedeverywhere #birthsuit #wasnotbornwiththehat #cleanbeaches #cleanwater with @rozspeirs”. You can check out the Instagram post here:

You can check out some of the comments here:

