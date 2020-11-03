Whale Sculpture Saves Metro Train From Crashing, Netizens Call It "strangely Beautiful!"

A whale’s sculpture saved the metro man's life who overran the stop barriers and the metro train crashed through the rails of elevated metro tracks. This incident took place at Rotterdam in the Netherlands, and the sculpture saved the metro man’s life. Twitter was also abuzz with several reactions from netizens who were in awe of this incident.

Also read | Anupam Kher Extends Big 'Thank You' For 18 MN Twitter Family With A Power-packed Video

Also read | Sushant Singh Rajput Fan Creates Special 'SSR Space' Website, Sister Shweta Reacts

Whale sculpture saves the life

In a tragedy that occurred at midnight on November 1, 2020, near Rotterdam in the Netherlands, a whale’s tail’s sculpture saved the entire metro train from crashing. As the metro crashed through the elevated metro tracks, it was abruptly halted by the whale’s structure. The metro was empty and did not carry any commuters. The metro man also managed to free himself and escape unhurt.

LOOK: The driver of a metro train escaped injury when the front carriage rammed through the end of an elevated section of rails and was caught by a sculpture of a whale's tail near the Dutch city of Rotterdam. There were no passengers onboard pic.twitter.com/qaXjPuyHkn — Bloomberg QuickTake (@QuickTake) November 2, 2020

According to a report by Penn Live, the authorities are investigating how the metro crashed through the stop barriers which were kept in place. A team of engineers has also reached the site of the accident. They are strategising how to constructively and successfully remove the train from the whale’s tail.

Image courtesy- @de_dwarslat Instagram

Netizens are surprised by the heroic save of the structure. One Twitter user has even said that the whale's sculpture looks it was only made for this purpose. Another user has said that where did Spider-man go after putting the metro on the whale's tail. On of the Twitter uses has also said that the sculpture is called Save By The Whale's Tail. See their reactions here:

It looks like it was almost designed for this exact purpose. — Wookiee (@WookieJon) November 2, 2020

Yep!



Like it was a well-designed safety feature, and *not* just an installation of art!ðŸ˜‰ðŸ˜ðŸ’– — Emmerdoesn't (@NotMYRep) November 3, 2020

And where did Spider-Man go after putting the train on whale’s tail? — Puneet Nayyar (@pun23) November 2, 2020

Same. I mean I know why they won't for all sorts of safety reasons, but it's too great not to be remembered. — Sam Sharma (@s3rioussam) November 2, 2020

The sculpture is called Saved by the Whale's Tail. Not a joke. — Texas Business Woman (@txbizwoman) November 2, 2020

Sometimes when I watch action movies like Batman or James Bond I picture the bizarre newspaper headlines all the car chase mayhem scenes must cause in whatever universe they are in. These pictures got that vibe. — RΥMDΚRΛFT (@rymdkraft) November 2, 2020

The ultimate installation: modern art goes off the rails. — David Zell (@deezed) November 2, 2020

If 2020 weren’t strange enough — Judith Harwell (@judith_harwell) November 2, 2020

At least this is strangely beautiful! — Pumpkin Spice House Rodent, Who Voted ðŸ€ (@hayliebswenson) November 2, 2020

Is this a metaphor for art and culture being the last stopgap in preventing a societal trainwreck? — ãƒ€ãƒ¼ã‚¯ã‚½ãƒ¼ãƒ« (@DarkSoul4242) November 3, 2020

According to a report by CNN Travels, Carly Gater, the local security authority spokesperson, has said that it is tricky and a team of experts is investigating how to safely get it down. She also has said that it is good since it is stable currently. But when the winds will start to blow, it will become a risk.

The report also mentions that the whale sculpture was built by an architect called Maarten Strujis in order to beautify the park on which the metro tracks were built. This is one of two whale structures he had built. The architect was glad as his creation was able to save the life of the metro man.

He has said that he is surprised that the sculpture is so strong. The structure has been made from plastic and is standing for 20 years. One does not expect it to stay this strong and withhold the weight of a metro train.

Also read | Diljit Dosanjh Shares Video Of 70-yr-old Woman Selling Food In Punjab, Urges Fans To Visit

Also read | Tarun Mansukhani Remembers Sushant As 'Drive' Clocks 1 Year, Recalls Amazing Memories

Image courtesy- @de_dwarslat Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.