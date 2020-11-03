Karishma Tanna Reveals Main Reason She Agreed To Be Part Of 'Basanti' Song

Zee Studio’s maiden production film Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari which is a satirical-comedy is set to release on Zee 5 on November 13, 2020. One of the songs of the movie Basanti was released on October 28, 2020, is being widely loved by the viewers. Karishma Tanna who is making her music video debut with the Basanti song has said that she only did the song because Manoj Bajpayee was also starring in it. Read ahead to know more.

Karishma Tanna only did the song Basanti because Manoj Bajpayee was starring in it

In a media statement, actor Karishma Tanna has said that Manoj Bajpayee is the reason she did the song Basanti. She said that one of the reasons she did the song was because of the tune. The second reason for opting to do the song was the chance to share space with Manoj Bajpayee.

Karishma Tanna said, “I consider it my honour and blessing to share screen space, even if it’s just for a dance number, with the multi-talented Manoj sir”. She also went on to describe her experience of working with Manoj Bajpayee to be outstanding. It was even better than she imagined it would be, she said.

Karishma Tanna was all praise for Manoj Bajpayee. She said that he is so full of talent that his unbelievable. She further said, “There is so much to learn from him”. Karishma Tanna’s Basanti song has garnered 7.5 million views on YouTube.

Basanti song is shot in the 90’s style with satirical lyrics. It is choreographed by Vijay Ganguly. His choreography is famous for the quirky steps and expressions he adds in the dance sequences. Basanti song is largely loved by the viewers because of Karishma Tanna’s energetic moves and expressions. Manoj Bajpayee’s funny expressions and acting is added bonus for the viewers of the song.

Manoj Bajpayee’s songs have been widely loved by his fans. Some of the famous Manoj Bajpayee’s songs are Sapne Mei Milti Hai from the movie Satya and O Womania from the movie Gangs Of Wasseypur. He also has shot a rap in the Bhojpuri language about the city of Mumbai titled Bambai Main Ka Ba. The rap has received 7.6 million views on YouTube.

