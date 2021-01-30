WandaVision: 5 Times Elizabeth Olsen's Expressive Act Kept Us Rooted To The Laughter Ride

The first yet the most anticipated collaboration between Disney+ and Marvel studios, WandaVision has turned out to be a great treat for the fans obsessed with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Though we are already well versed with Wanda and Vision as the characters, in this miniseries we see them in a different light altogether. And kudos to the concept and Matt Shakman’s approach of storytelling that has kept us rooted in the series.

WandaVision starts off as a mystery for the Marvel fans as they see Wanda and Vision reunited, especially after the tragic events of Avengers Endgame. While this suspense-driven plot keeps us engaged, there’s a lot more to the entertaining side of the show that has made everyone go gaga over it. Highlighting the same, here’s taking a look at 5 times when Elizabeth Olsen’s facial expressions on WandaVision left us in splits.

Wanda’s Sarcastic Look

Elizabeth Olsen in WandaVision, especially in the first two episodes, will definitely make you recall the sitcoms from the silent era, as these shows lived up to facial expressions. For instance, in the first episode when Vision accidentally breaks a plate with his head, Wanda’s sarcastic look speaks for itself, taking a jab at Vision’s actions. This particular scene made us believe that we are in for a laughter ride here.

The Dinner Party Mess

If you try to decode a few scenes from WandaVisionc, you will realise how the series has a satirical take on every relevant situation. In a similar instance, Wanda and Vision’s attempts to host a perfect dinner party for Arthur Heart and his wife satirically takes on the 'regular' lifestyle of the metro. When Mr. Heart chokes on his food, that makes up for a hilarious scene and Wanda’s unmissable reaction enlightens the scene.

The Magic Show

In the second episode, when Wanda and Vision are rehearsing magical tricks, Wanda realises that in a real magic act, everything is fake. However, Vision initially denies to agree upon the same, yet is convinced when Wanda makes him realize the 'neighbour' duties. As they pretend to perform magical acts in the best way possible, Olsen treats us with her awkward-yet-impressive expressions.

The Pregnancy Surprise

The third episode gets us all on a wild ride in the '70s as Wanda gets pregnant within a span of one day, undergoing the entire nine-month pregnancy cycle. Throughout this episode, we see Wanda and Vision on a quest for a 'good name' for their 'on-the-way' baby. While the news comes out as a surprise to Vision, the way Wanda deals with it makes for an entertaining watch.

Hiding Pregnancy From Geraldine

The news of Wanda’s pregnancy surprises the duo and also the baby’s quick growth leaves them stunned. The way both Wanda and Vision try their best to hide her pregnancy from their neighbours, surely keeps us engaged and entertained throughout the third episode. Similarly, a scene when Geraldine walks into Wanda’s home to borrow a bucket and Wanda struggles to hide her baby bump makes for a hilarious scene.

Elizabeth Olsen's photos/stills from WandaVision can surely make her the next meme Lord.

