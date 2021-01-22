Who Are Wanda Maximoff's Children? Here's More About The Superhero Family

WandaVision is the latest Marvel TV series to release on Disney Plus. The show is a miniseries and it has not failed to impress Marvel fans as it is already getting some fantastic reviews. The first two episodes of the show were released on Disney Plus on January 15 and every Friday, a new episode will be released revolving around Wand and Vision’s adventure. Read on to find out who are Wanda Maximoff's children?

Who are Wanda Maximoff’s children?

Marvel's WandaVision has arrived on Disney+, finally kicking off Phase 4 of the MCU. The series is one of the most unusual Marvel projects to date, and it has already introduced a major plot twist to the MCU. The twist being that Wanda is pregnant. That can only mean one thing - Wiccan and Speed are about to make their live-action debuts. MCU comic fans would already be aware of Wiccan and Speed and their superhero abilities.

Who are Wiccan and Speed?

Similar to many mutants in the Marvel Universe, Billy Kaplan and Tommy Shepherd grew up thinking they were perfectly ordinary children. However, that changed when their powers began to manifest as teenagers. But turns out that these two long-lost twin brothers are unusual even among the mutant community.

They were the sons of Scarlet Witch and Vision, making them members of quite possibly the most convoluted family tree in the whole Marvel Universe. Wiccan and Speed were very young when they had begun learning the true potential of their powers. These Young Avengers were more than happy to keep the family legacy alive and fight against whatever evils might arise.

Source: The Vision & The Scarlet Witch (Vol.2)

But how were Wanda Maximoff's kids born?

The most confounding of all questions is how were Wiccan and Speed even born. Given their mother was a spell-caster and their father is an android, it goes without saying that Wiccan and Speed have a pretty unusual origin story. Marvel fans know that Wanda and Vision have shared a tumultuous romantic history over the years. Vision is an artificial being known as a Synthezoid, hence, he is not actually capable of fathering biological children of his own. Hence, in The Vision and The Scarlet Witch Vol.2, in response to Vision’s inability to have children, Wanda magically creates two twin sons to complete their nuclear family. They were born in 1986s.

