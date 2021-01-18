'Wandavision' Star Elizabeth Olsen Says Wanda's Accent 'hasn't Gone Anywhere'

Wandavision released on January 15 worldwide. As the fans meet Wanda Maximoff again on screen with the mini-series, they realise that the heavy Sokovian accent she had when she was initially introduced has worn-off with time. The actor in a recent interview said that it ‘hasn’t gone anywhere’ and more about it, read along to know more.

Elizabeth Olsen says Wanda’s accent is still there

Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff had a heavy Sokovian accent when she was introduced back in the Avengers: Age of Ultron. However, when she was seen next in the 2019 movie Avengers: Infinity War, the accent wasn’t quite there. This also became a major topic during the press promotions of Infinity War with the Russo Brothers. They said on the Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast, “One is you’ll notice at the beginning of Civil War that Black Widow is training her to be a spy, and two is she’s been on the run, and one of the most distinguishing characteristics that she has is her accent”.

Although the reasons that the duo did make sense, fans also thought that the makers just decided to drop the accent as her scenes in the 2019 movie were very limited and only with Vision. However, on a recent episode of Collider Ladies Night, Olsen opened up about how that the accent was not totally gone and is still there. She also explained that it has worn off as her and Pietro's, who is played by Aaron Johnson voices had to sound similar so as to make sure that the two sound related. She also supported her statement by saying that since she is a part of an American sitcom in WandaVision, her dialect has to be more American and it lightened up with time.

"So we created these sound changes that worked for Aaron’s British accent going to Slovakia basically and my American accent so that we sounded related. It lightened up when she started living in the States, and in WandaVision she is playing the role of being in an American sitcom and so it’s not gone. It is absolutely still there", said Elizabeth.

