WandaVision Episode 9 Leaks: Is Ultron Coming Back As White Vision?

WandaVision is on an enthralling story arc after the release of episode 8. While Marvel fans are wondering what's going to happen in the final episode, many are speculating and theorising on social media and Marvel forums on what's going to happen next. Let's take a look at some possible WandaVision leaks from forums and social media platforms. Read on to know more about the WandaVision episode 9 leak.

WandaVision Episode 9 Leak

There are many possible theories and speculations as to what's going to happen next. You can find some possible WandaVision episode 9 spoilers down below but they haven't been verified. Take them with a grain of salt.

Pietro is going to turn out to be the X-Men version of Quicksilver. Popular theories state that he was pulled from the multiverse when Wanda needed her brother to manifest. As Agatha mentioned, MCU quicksilver was already dead so Evan Peters's Quicksilver was pulled from the X-Men universe.

Another theory states that the two Vision are going to fight. There's also a possibility that the Westview vision will have his soul transplanted into the White Vision's body so he can become a completely autonomous and independent being.

There are also rumours that Agatha is working for a bigger villain like Mephisto or Nightmare and they're going to show up in the last episode which will effectively set up the events of Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.

There's a good possibility that Doctor Strange and Wong are going to show up in the last episode, or at least the mid-credits scene of the last episode seeing as how the events of WandaVision are heavily magical and Doctor Strange protects the Earth from out of control or evil sorcerers.

There is going to be a massive fight involving everyone from SWORD agents to Agatha to WandaVision and their kids. Quicksilver, Monica Rambeau and Jimmy Woo are also going to join the fight against SWORD.

James Spader, the voice actor of Ultron has been credited for one of the episodes on Google so there's a good chance that he is going to be the voice of White Vision. There's also a good possibility that White Vision will have the personality of Ultron.

WandaVision Episode 9 Release Date

The WandaVision finale will be out on February 5, 2021. After a long exciting storyline, the show will come to a close and open Phase 4 of the MCU to bigger possibilities. Fans can't wait to find out what's next in store from Marvel. Fans can watch all episodes of WandaVision on Disney Plus. Stay tuned for more news on WandaVision and the upcoming Marvel shows.

