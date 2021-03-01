WandaVision Starbucks Frappuccino - Order Your Own Starbucks WandaVision Drink With Recipe

The WandaVision frappucino has become viral on the internet almost overnight after WandaVision episode 8 came out. Fans of the show have been ordering the WandaVision Starbucks drink off of the Starbucks secret menu. Find out how you can get yourself one of these drinks.

WandaVision Starbucks Drink

WandaVision has arguably become the most popular show in the world right now. With millions of fans tuning in each week to watch the show, there are inevitably going to be social media trends springing out. Fans of WandaVision have come up with a secret WandaVision drink that is becoming increasingly popular over social media in the last couple of days. The drink is not on the official Starbucks menu and you'll have to specify your order to the barista to get the drink made. Read on to find the recipe for the amazing WandaVision frappucino. You can take a look at the WandaVision frappucino in the embedded image down below.

How to order WandaVision Frappucino?

You can order this drink off of the Starbucks secret menu, which effectively means you order a usual drink from the Starbucks menu and ask the barista to make changes to it until your desired drink is ready. To get yourself a WandaVision frappucino, start by ordering a Green Tea Frappuccino and then ask for Strawberry puree to be poured on top, but not blended. You can add whipped cream and top it up with matcha powder with a little bit of strawberry drizzle. This recipe was created by the talented people on the 'Totally The Bomb' blog. You can check out the detailed recipe on their website.

About WandaVision

WandaVision has been meeting fans expectations each week and often exceeding them. After a year of hiatus from Marvel Cinematic Universe Content, Disney Plus gave the fans a much-needed dose of the MCU through WandaVision. The show has been receiving great response from critics and fans alike and has a very high production quality, good enough to match the MCU films. As of now eight out of the total nine episodes of WandaVision have already aired on Disney Plus. The WandaVision finale will be airing on Friday, February 5. Stay tuned for more news about WandaVision and upcoming MCU movies and TV shows.

