'WandaVision': Eagle-eyed Fans Spot Continuity Flaw In Series; Details Inside

WandaVision viewers have spotted what they opine is a continuity error while watching the latest and the penultimate episode of the series, which is titled "Previously On". The viewers believe that the room in which WandaVision viewers see its titular characters sharing a handful of heartfelt moments while watching sitcoms looks quite different from what Wanda's area of residence in the Avengers compound looked like in Captain America: Civil War.

As per the report on TheDirect, a slight slip on the part of its makers can be expected, since the MCU is an enormous cinematic universe that contains hundreds of characters and numerous locales across geographies and planets. WandaVision's latest episode took its viewers on a trip down the memory lane of Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, who uncovered the source of her grief by revisiting her memories from her formative years that brought her trauma.

About WandaVision

WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany as Vision. Supporting characters include Step Brothers actor Kathryn Hahn as antagonist Agnes/Agatha Harkness and 2 Broke Girls star Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis from Thor: The Dark World. This is an attempt on the part of Marvel to give the characters that had a brief role in the previous Marvel Movies a proper character arc. Quite recently, X-Men movies' Quicksilver Evan Peters was seen reprising his role as the speedster in MCU.

Since WandaVision will reportedly address the multiverse theory that has been talked about by the MCU in the past, it has been reported that Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange will make a special appearance in the upcoming final episode of the series. Additional cast members include Teyonah Parris, Randall Park (Always Be My Maybe, Fresh Off The Boat) and Fred Melamed. All of WandaVision's episodes are available for streaming on Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar and/or Hulu, depending on one's geographic location. Episode Number 8, titled "Previously On" was released by the makers for viewing/streaming purposed through the aforementioned streaming platforms on February 26. The finale episode will be released on March 5, 2021.

