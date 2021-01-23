WandaVision Episode 3 Easter Eggs - What Are The Makers Trying To Tell The Viewers?

WandaVision is one of Marvel's most ambitious projects of 2021. The 9-episode series released on Disney Plus on January 15, 2021, and has been at the top of the trends ever since. Its plot has certainly hinted at many stories around the Marvel Universe and episode 3 particularly came with plenty of easter eggs. Let's dissect them one by one.

WandaVision Episode 3 Easter Eggs

WandaVision episode 3 is the first full-colour episode of the series. The last 2 episodes that were premiered together on January 15 were portrayed in a black-and-white lens to pay tribute to the golden era of the 50s and 60s. The show has referenced a number of classic sitcoms along with some important clues all throughout the episodes.

Scarlet Witch's Pregnancy same as Comics

Scarlet, as we all know, has the power to manipulate reality. In the comics, Scarlet had created her children out of her mind. In fact, she had unknowingly used fragments of Mephisto while creating her children. Likewise, the series shows the twins' speedy and unnatural conception and also hints that the babies are possibly artificial.

WandaVision Necklace Symbol

The third episode lets the viewers get accustomed to Geraldine's character as we see her appearing in a couple of scenes, once as she delivers Wanda's babies and when she reveals Wanda's past as an Avenger. In the episode, we see that Scarlet's attention is drawn to Geraldine's necklace that has a SWORD symbol on it. For those unfamiliar with the symbol, SWORD (Sentient Weapon Observation Response Divison) is an intelligence agency that focuses on extraterrestrial threats, much like SHIELD.

The Glitch

The moment Vision gets suspicious of the reality that they live in, the show glitches and takes him back a few seconds. This time as the clip plays back, his suspicions are gone. What viewers haven't found out till now is whether or not Wanda controls the reality. When the beekeeper made an appearance in episode 2, it was clear that Wanda had done the rewinding. This time, was it Wanda again or is someone else in charge?

The Ad

Staying true to its tradition, episode 3 also came with a commercial. Episode 1 revealed Stark Industries toaster, while episode 2 showed the Strücker watch, each linked to Wanda's past traumas. This time, it was Hydra Soak that can "find the goddess within". The voiceover says, "Do you need a break?...Come with me. Escape to a world all your own where your problems float away. When you want to get away, but you don't want to go anywhere." The ad might also refer to the Mind Stone that transformed Wanda into Scarlet Witch.

