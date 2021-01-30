WandaVision Episode 4 Answers Some Of The Biggest Questions That We Had About Its Plot

WandaVision episode 4 has released and the MCU fans cannot stop their excitement over the shocking turn of events. After Spiderman: Far From Home, WandaVision is the second release, post Avengers: Endgame. The first three episodes of the show had raised a lot of questions from the fans regarding the timelines. With the WandaVision episode 4 release, we were expecting to get answers to some of them, and we did. Have a look at the questions that WandaVision episode 4 answered.

Who is Geraldine?

In the third episode of WandaVision, we saw a new character, Geraldine. She was a supposed neighbour of the couple and had helped Wanda through her pregnancy. However, Vision soon found out that Geraldine does not have a home. She also mentions Ultron killing Pietro to Wanda, which had alarmed Wanda. We kept wondering who she was and the 4th episode gave quite a surprising revelation.

Who tried to connect to Wanda through the radio?

In episode 2 of WandaVision, while Wanda was with a group of women from her area, someone had tried to connect to her via radio. The voice had said, “Who is doing this to you, Wanda?” and the scene had been left incomplete from there. The fourth episode reveals the secret about it, as well.

Who was the man who had emerged from the sewer?

In episode 2, we also saw a mysterious man emerge from a sewer near Wanda and Vision’s house. Wanda had simply looked at him and said a stern ‘no’, after which we did not see what happened. We finally get to know who the man was and how he reached there.

Why are there jump cuts in the scenes where Wanda gets a hint of reality?

In the first, second, and third episodes of the show, whenever Wanda gets a hint of reality, including the man from the sewer, the red blood in a black & white world, and the radio message, we see the show get a sudden cut. The scene simply stops and the show resumes as if those mysterious scenes never happened. We get to know the secret behind it, in WandaVision episode 4.

Is the show an alternate reality?

By far the most important question, which comes with more questions is- how is Vision still alive? What timeline is WandaVision set in? Why are things so different? What reality is this? These questions get answered in the fourth episode. And the moments in which those secrets are revealed, are sure to give you goosebumps! The fourth episode is by far the most surprising one, with some of the most intense revelations that give an interesting twist to the WandaVision story.

