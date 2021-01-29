WandaVision Episode 4 Release: Twitter Abuzz Over The Episode's Spoilers

Matt Shakkman's WandaVision has been making a lot of noise on social media ever since it released. WandaVision's fourth episode was highly anticipated after its spoilers were leaked online. Twitter is abuzz as netizens have shared their experience and reactions to certain scenes while watching the fourth episode of this miniseries.

Twitter abuzz as WandaVision episode 4 releases

WandaVision episode 4's release has caused an uproar on Twitter. Several fans of the show have tweeted their reactions after watching the particular episode after spoilers of the same were leaked online. One user has commented that they got goosebumps after watching the episode while one under has commented that the episode was very short and they need to see more. One Twitter user has commented that some unanswered questions from the third episode were answered in the latest episode. See the tweets below:

#WandaVision episode 4 feels so short😫 i need more — eli (@seabasstann) January 29, 2021

☺️☺️ Relief ☺️☺️

Finally some questions from first 3 episodes of #WandaVision were answered in Episode 4 — Sai_Srinivas_πD (@SaiSrinivasPai1) January 29, 2021

Literally, The Opening scene of #WANDAVISION Episode 4 gave me Goosebumps 😍 pic.twitter.com/D9eVToGJTu — Firky🙃 (@firkydost) January 29, 2021

Just finished watching #WandaVison episode 4 and oh my.... things are escalating very quickly! 😱 pic.twitter.com/uaRUwgKXGK — Nerd Den (@nerddenreal) January 29, 2021

Yeah I wasn't expecting it to escalate this early into the series which shows that they have a lot more instore for us — Jamie Aspinall (@JamieAspinall1) January 29, 2021

Just watched episode 4 of Wandavision. No spoilers from me but:



OMG! OMG! OMG! OMG! I KNEW IT!#WandaVision — 🦋 Helen 🦋 (@shadow_ecco) January 29, 2021

WandaVision episode 4 recap

The latest episode of the miniseries confirmed that it is set in the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame. The episode opened after when Hulk reverses Thanos' snap. The episode was shown for the 'outside' perspective. Monica Rambeau is also shown as a grown-up and learns that her mother died of cancer while she was snapped away. The New Jersy officers also realise that the town Westview does not exist. Monica drives the drone towards the town of Westview only to see it disappear. Monica gets sucked in an energy field as well while she was given an on-ground mission of manning a drone. What shocks the fans more is that Vision is dead. This crashes all the hopes of the viewers regarding the return of Vision. It is also revealed that Wanda has built his sitcom-like world and is making it look like Vision is alive. Vision is also shown through Wanda's eyes after Thanos plucked the Mind Stone from his head and Wanda cannot bear to look at this sight.

WandaVision episode 4 release

The episode was released on January 29, 2021. According to a report by Gadgets.NDTV.com, all the new episodes release at 1.30 PM IST. The show is available for streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar. The series consists of nine episodes, four of which have been released.

