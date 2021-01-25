WandaVision Episode 4 Spoilers And Leaks: Things You Need To Know Before Premiere

WandaVision is coming back with its fourth episode this Friday after leaving fans with a dozen questions. The episode is said to have an important turning point for the show's plot and the lead actor Elizabeth Olsen revealed to Digital Spy that the latest entry will bring about a major shift in its storytelling perspective. Keeping up with the hype, let's uncover some WandaVision theories and spoilers for episode 4.

Also Read - 'WandaVision' Creator Jac Schaeffer Reveals Its Thanos Snap Moment; Read Details

Also Read - WandaVision Episode 3 Easter Eggs - What Are The Makers Trying To Tell The Viewers?

WandaVision Episode 4 Spoilers

So far, the last three episodes have done little to point the fans in the right direction. As of now, the plot is only advancing over fan theories and the makers have chosen to keep their lips pursed on many relevant questions such as, how or why Vision is back and what does SWORD have to do with this universe. From the little information teased to us so far, these are the inferences we can draw.

Episode 3 was definitely an open book in front of the former two. So far, the viewers learned about accelerated parenthood, Geraldine's character arc, what lies outside the pocket reality, and hints of SWORD's involvement in the town. Since the birth of the twins is starkly similar to the one in the comics, fans are affirmative that this twist will introduce the series' main antagonist, Mephisto. In the comics, Wanda is able to give birth to the twins but can only give them their souls by taking a part of lifeforce from the Devil.

On the other hand, viewers find out that Geraldine is actually a resident of the outside world as she gets pushed out by Wanda when she begins to remind Wanda of her past in Ultron. This may hint at further revelations of SWORD and its existence in episode 4. Fans have even speculated the possibility of Agnes being Agatha Harkness, which, if true, should be revealed as soon as episode 4. Lastly, with the twins in the narrative, WandaVision is expected to dive deeper into their characters, which may possibly lay as a foundation for Marvel's most ambitious project, Young Avengers.

Coming to Twitter, a user named Roger Wardell has been consistently leaking the show's major plots, some of which were accurate, too. On December 26, his tweet read -

In order to not arouse any suspicions and to blend into the community, Wanda and Vision will pretend to be a stage magicians known as Glamor and Illusion. — Roger Norvell (@Red_Norvell) December 26, 2020

On January 8, it was confirmed that the leak was absolutely true as they indeed dressed up as Glamor and Illusion. This made fans wonder about the possibility of the other two leaks. As per the latest WandaVision leaks, Mephisto and Grim Reaper may be the main antagonists of the show and Vision may not be the Vision we know.

Wanda is using a type of energy emanation to alter reality and influence the actions of people who suround her. She can make their lives completely static or grant them some anusual abilities. So called Vision will get the chance to become a character known as Whizzer. — Roger Norvell (@Red_Norvell) December 28, 2020

There is no such a thing as Vision per se. It will be revealed that he is something else. WandaVision will introduce multiple villains with Mephisto and Grim Reaper being the main antagonists of the series. — Roger Norvell (@Red_Norvell) December 28, 2020

Watch the latest promo here -

Also Read - Ginger Gonzaga Joins Marvel's 'She-Hulk' Series; Shares Excitement On Landing The Role

Also Read - 'Superman' Henry Cavill To Set Foot Into The Marvel Cinematic Universe As Captain Britain?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.