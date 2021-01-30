Wandavision Episode 4 Easter Eggs: Here Are The Major Secrets Hidden In The Recent Episode

The Marvel series WandaVision has caused quite the stir ever since it was released on Disney Plus. The 9 episode miniseries airs one episode every week. Most recently the show released its episode 4 titled We Interrupt This Program. The episode has created quite the mystery and has left fans at the edge of their seats. Read on to know the Wandavision episode 4 easter eggs.

Wandavision episode 4 easter eggs

Revisiting Thanos’ snap

WandaVision episode 4 beautifully ties its story into the main events of the MCU at last, and fans could not be more excited. The main event from Avengers: Infinity War when Thanos snapped away half the life in the universe is revisited. Fans learn that Monica Rambeau was a snap victim, and the episode opens with her being restored as a result of the Avengers' actions in Avengers: Endgame. Sadly, Monica's mother Maria, played by Lashana Lynch in Captain Marvel, died of cancer in the five-year interval. This is actually the first time the MCU has seriously handled the consequences of the snap. Fans were disappointed.

Hearing the voice of Captain Marvel

WandaVision shows the blip from Monica's perspective, the transforming of her mind brought a hubbub of voices symbolizing her memories. The most distinctive of these voices, at the very end, is that of Carol Danvers herself calling Monica "Lieutenant Trouble". It's interesting to note this is the last and loudest memory in Monica’s mind suggesting that her experiences in Captain Marvel came to define her life.

SWORD reconnected to MCU’s history

WandaVision episode 4 formally introduces the organization named SWORD. Comic book readers might already familiar with it. In Marvel Comics, SWORD is the "Sentient World Observation and Response Department” and they are concerned with extraterrestrial matters. The episode addresses an astronaut program and missions to space.

Jimmy Woo and Darcy’s return

The FBI agent who has called in SWORD is a familiar face for MCU fans. It's none other than Jimmy Woo, played by Randall Park. Jimmy was first introduced to fans in Ant-Man & the Wasp as an FBI agent tasked with ensuring Scott Lang stayed under house arrest. Many fans had already sleuthed out this spoiler at the beginning of the show.

Another returning character is Kat Dennings' Darcy Lewis, who was introduced in Thor as Jane Foster's intern. In the entire MCU Darcy is probably one of the most brilliant and experienced scientists. Darcy interned under Jane Foster, a Nobel Prize-winning astrophysicist, and her experiences with Thor gave her a deep understanding of the nature of reality.

Dead Vision appears

One of the most notable Easter egg’s in this episode is Vision’s broken head. Scarlet Witch's control of reality appears to slip immediately after expelling Monica Rambeau from Westview. For a moment here she and the fans see Vision as he truly is - destroyed by Thanos, with the Mind Stone torn out of his head.

