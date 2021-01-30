Wandavision Easter Eggs: Did You Know The Reference Behind Geraldine's Necklace?

Marvel's WandaVision episode 3 was dropped on January 22 on Disney+Hotstar. Fans have been speculating a lot of theories after episode 3's end. Geraldine's necklace got the primary highlight. Let's dive in and understand the importance of the symbol of Geraldine's necklace and read more about the possible WandaVision easter eggs. Elisabeth Olsen stars as Wanda whereas Paul Bettany as Vision goes on to live in an unsettling world that duplicates the era of Television which is long gone. WandaVision is based after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

The Infinity Saga may have come to an end but Marvel has lined up some fantastic plans for future phases. WandaVision is just a beginning; the teaser for shows on the characters of Loki, Hawkeye, Falcon, and Winter Soldier has already released. WandaVision episode 3 was called 'Now In Color.' We saw Wanda's pregnancy happening way too fast and she gets into labour the very same day she gets pregnant. Vision runs to call the doctor but thankfully Geraldine arrives on time and helps her in delivering the baby. However, after giving birth to twins and during an interesting conversation, Wanda stares at Geraldine's sword necklace.

WandaVision Easter Eggs of Geraldine's necklace

In episode 3, after giving birth to her twins Billy and Tommy, Wanda mentions she had a twin brother and his name was Pietro. Surprisingly, Geraldine asks if he was killed by Ultron. This creates a sudden tension between Geraldine and Wanda. Geraldine tries to change the topic but Wanda starts noticing her sword necklace. At the end of the episode, Geraldine gets thrown out of Westview and is seen surrounded by S.W.O.R.D agents on a field near an unknown base.

As the Beekeeper from episode 2 was cast out of Westview by rewinding time and Geraldine was thrown out the moment her sword necklace was noticed, it is clear that WandaVision is the introduction of S.W.O.R.D into the MCU. In comics, S.W.O.R.D stands for Sentient World Observation and Response Department. However, for WandaVision, the name is changed to Sentient Weapon Observation and Response Department which fits in the MCU in a better way as Wanda was once called a 'sentient weapon.' Whatever this crazy world of WandaVision is about, she clearly does not want S.W.O.R.D agents to invade it and she is doing everything possible to keep them out. The WandaVision episode 4 release happened on 29th January. You can catch all four episodes streaming on Disney+Hostsar.

Image Credits- @wandavision Instagram

