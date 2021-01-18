'Wandavision' Sword Symbol: What Was The Symbol On The Sword Featured Episode 2?

WandaVision is the latest Marvel TV series to release on Disney Plus. The show is a miniseries but it has not failed to impress Marvel fans as it is already getting some fantastic reviews from fans. The first two episodes of the show were released on Disney Plus on January 15 and every Friday, a new episode will be released revolving around Wand and Vision’s adventure. According to Disney Plus, the last episode or episode 9 will air on March 5. Read on to find out more about the WandaVision sword symbol easter egg.

Read | Anthony Mackie crashes 'WandaVision' launch event with a question for Elizabeth & Paul

WandaVision Sword symbol

While Wandavision episode 1 and 2 have been littered with easter eggs and marvel references, one of the most prominent easter eggs that captured the attention of many fans was the sword. Many people must have been struck by the use of a logo depicting a sword in a circle in episode 2. Many MCU fans might already know that in MCU there's an organization called SWORD in the comics that complements SHIELD's Earthbound activities.

Sword mainly takes care of extraterrestrial threats. Hence fans can expect some action going down between Wanda and Vision who will be up against Geraldine, the grown-up version of the young Monica Rambeau. WandaVision could take a turn for combatting the extraterrestrial or as Vision puts it, "My wife and her flying saucers!" However, it is unclear why the downed helicopter in episode 2 is painted in Iron Man's signature red and yellow.

Read | Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany open up about 'WandaVision' and its sitcom allusions

How many episodes are there of Wandavision?

WandaVision premiered with two episodes on January 15. According to its official page on Disney Plus, the show will have a total of nine episodes. The last episode is scheduled to on March 5. All the fresh Wandavision episodes will be releasing every Friday.

Fans must note that on its official website, Marvel studio has mentioned that not all nine episodes will be of the same length. However, all episodes of Wandavision combined, will make up six hours of content in total on Disney Plus. Marvel has also mentioned that WandaVision was originally supposed to be six, one-hour long episodes, but that plan changed somewhere down the line. Now WandaVision will have nine episodes which will all be spread across eight weeks.

Read | Who Is Talking To Wanda In 'Wandavision'? Here Is The Mysterious Voice Behind The Radio

Wandavision: The Premise

The show's premise on Disney Plus reads that after the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019), Wanda Maximoff and Vision are living the ideal suburban life in the town of Westview. They are trying to stay under the radar and conceal their powers so they can live as much of a normal life as they can afford. However, as the newlyweds cycle through the decades and familiar TV tropes, they realize that their white-picket-fence life may not be as possible as they had imagined.

Read | 'WandaVision' audience reviews: Viewers can't stop gushing over the much-awaited show

Image Source: Still from WandaVision (Disney Plus)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.