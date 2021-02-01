Who Plays Dr Lewis In 'WandaVision'? Get To Know Dr Lewis And The Actor Behind The Scenes

If you're an avid Marvel fan, you know you too were excited to see some familiar faces from the Marvel universe in the 4th episode. Darcy Lewis and FBI agent Jimmy Woo made their ways into the WandaVision universe in the most unexpected ways and fans are nothing short of enthralled about it. Let's find out who plays Dr Lewis in WandaVision and why does she look so familiar.

Who plays Dr Lewis in WandaVision?

The character of Darcy Lewis was introduced to fans back in 2011 in the first Thor movie. At the time, Darcy was shown to be an astrophysics intern for Jane Foster and Erik Selvig. It was shown that during a research excursion, the trio comes across Thor, who had been freshly exiled from Asgard. The character also returned in Thor: The Dark World (2013) before completely disappearing from the Marvel Universe. Many fans have expressed their displeasure time and again at the lack of Darcy Lewis' appearance thereafter, especially since her character is so much more pivotal in the comics.

The character of Dr Lewis has been played by the popular actress Kat Dennings, who is known to the world as Max Black from the comedy-sitcom 2 Broke Girls. Her other notable films include The 40-year old Virgin, Defendor, Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist, Big Momma's House 2 among others. The actor is known for her straightforward yet bubbly personality, who has always been open about her journey in the showbiz and evidently, fans love her for that. Dennings boasts a whopping 3.4M followers on Instagram and is often seen using her platform for advocating the importance of mental health.

Coming back to WandaVision, Dr Lewis has previously worked with, or at least run into S.H.I.E.L.D - the government agency responsible for protecting Earth from extraterrestrial terror, and will be her first time working with S.W.O.R.D in the show. It is because of her expertise that the agency finds out what's inside WestView. FBI agent Jimmy Woo, who was previously seen in Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018), will also be playing a key role in unravelling the pocket reality that the two Avengers exist in. Dr Lewis is no less than a fan favourite due to her hilarious comebacks and innuendos and awkward geeky behaviour. Fans have been keeping Twitter trends busy after seeing her character finally come to life. Here are some epic fan reactions to join in on -

