'WandaVision' Episode 5 Easter Eggs: All The References In The Latest Episode Of The Show

WandaVision episode 5 contains a lot of 80s pop culture references. There are a lot of references to Marvel Comics as well. Let's dive in and find out all the major easter eggs for the latest WandaVision Episode 5.

WandaVision episode 5 recap:

A lot happened in the latest episode. Vision is starting to realise there is something wrong with 'Westview'. People's minds are being controlled and they are being held there against their will. SWORD initiates an attack on Wanda. She comes out and tells them "Stay out of my home". The WandaVision family adopts a dog called Sparky. Wanda and Vision's sons grow up to the age of ten in a matter of minutes. And finally, Evan Peters's Quicksilver comes knocking. There are also a lot of references in this episode. Read on to find out all the WandaVision Episode 5 easter eggs.

WandaVision Episode 5 Easter Eggs

In a flashback sequence, we see Wanda's past when she was younger, in her home country of Sokovia.

This episode gives some hints to Monica Rambeau's powers like when the X-Ray machine doesn't work and the reference to Photos, which is one of her superhero aliases.

Darcy calls the Westview the Hex. In the comics, anything that Scarlet Witch touches and transforms is called a Hex.

Monica casually namedrops Thanos and the Endgame battle in a conversation with Darcy and Woo. She says Wanda could have single-handedly killed Thanos if he hadn't "initiated a blitz".

The scene where Wanda comes to SWORD and takes Vision's body is a deleted scene from Avengers: Endgame. The scene was originally going to be the post-credits for Avengers Endgame but Marvel studios decided to save it for WandaVision.

Sparky the family pet in this episode is a reference to the Marvel Comics. In the comics, Vision has a pet Robo-synthetic dog, called Sparky.

The Lagos commercial is a reference to Captain America Civil War where the Wanda accidentally killed a bunch of people when she lost control of her powers.

Wanda's Sokovian accent that she had in Age of Ultron comes back. As noticed in previous Marvel movies, Wanda's original Sokovian accent only comes out when she's angry or distraught and she was very angry when she came to confront Sword.

Evan Peters's Quicksilver from the X-Men makes an appearance!

Since this episode is set in 80s style, fans have asked 'WandaVision Episode 5 is based on what show?' Well, this episode is influenced form 80s' show like Family Ties, Growing Pains

Captain Marvel is also referenced in a conversation between Monica, Woo and Darcy.

