WandaVision Script Leak; Everything We Know So Far About Episode 6 Script Leak And Spoiler

WandaVision has been garnering massive acclaim from critics and viewers. Especially the last episode 5, Marvel introduced a twist no one could have possibly expected. Evan Peters's Quicksilver joins the MCU at the end of episode 5 and fans have been looking for any information about what's going to happen in the next episode. Well, there has been a massive leak - WandaVision script leak for episode 6.

WandaVision Script Leak

Also Read: Who Is Mephisto? Is Mephisto The Final Villain In WandaVision?

Yes, the whole script for episode 6 has been leaked online. If you want to find it, it's as easy as going to google and searching for WandaVision script leak episode 6. Of course, looking at the script or downloading the script would be illegal in terms of copyright violations and Disney has very strict policies when it comes to leaks and piracy-related stuff. That hasn't stopped people from uploading spoilers from the leaked script and they have been circulating all over social media. There are also several scenes from episode 6 that have been leaked online and on YouTube.

Also Read: 'Wandavision' Showrunner Jac Schaeffer Reveals Interesting Detail About Recent Plot Twist

WandaVision Episode 6 Spoilers

All the WandaVision spoilers we have mentioned here are from the official trailer for the latest episode and some rumours and videos circulating on social media and Marvel forums. It's hard to know which ones are true and which ones aren't. Some leaked videos have been uploaded to youtube and other forums as well. As usual, take these leaks with a grain of salt and support the creators by watching WandaVision on Disney Plus. According to these spoilers and videos:

Also Read: WandaVision Creator Jac Schaeffer Calls Maria Rambeau's Death A "big Decision" For Marvel

Vision manages to break out of Westview temporarily and asks SWORD to help the people inside, then gets pulled back in. This episode features Halloween and all the characters dress up in their superhero costumes. Wanda's son Billy rushes to her and says that Vision is in trouble. Hearing this Pietro says, "It's not like your dead husband can die twice!". Wanda gets angry and throws him with her powers.

Set two weeks after Avengers: Endgame, WandaVision follows Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch, and Vision, living their best lives in '50s sitcom-influenced suburbs. This episode rolled the story forward in a major way and left the audience with a lot of questions. Are the X-Men coming into the MCU? Who is the aerospace engineer Monica Rambeau Mentions? Does Rambeau have powers? Is Vision really alive? Hopefully, all these questions will be answered in the upcoming episode. New episodes drop every Friday on Disney Plus.

Also Read: WandaVision Episode 6 Release Date And Spoiler; Everything We Know So Far

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.