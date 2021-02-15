WandaVision Episode 6 Explained; Find Out What Really Happened In The Latest Episode

A lot went down in the latest episode of WandaVision. Episode 6 of the show delved deeper into the story while creating and maintaining a lot of suspense. As always, this episode gave rise to a lot more questions. Read on to get WandaVision episode 6 explained.

WandaVision Episode 6 Explained

The episode titled 'Holloween Special' started off on a very happy note. Billy and Tommy's uncle Pietro Maximoff fits right into this weird family of superpowered individuals. Evan Peters in the show it appears has the memories of the MCU version of Quicksilver(Aaron Taylor Johnson) rather than the X-Men Quicksilver.

"Details are fuzzy, man. I got shot like a chump in the street for no reason at all, and the next thing I know, I heard you calling me. I knew you needed me," Pietro says to Wanda. Pietro served as an excellent babysitter for the kids and kept them entertained throughout the episode, whereas Wanda and Vision were busy on their own personal journeys of finding out more information.

Also Read: WandaVision Episode 7 Release Date: Here Is What You Need To Know

Over the last couple of episodes, Vision had come to suspect that there was something very wrong with Westview. He also realised that he has no memories from before his time in Westview. In this episode, he ventures to the edges of town and discovers some really strange phenomenon. The further away he gets from the centre of the town, the stranger things get. People are suspended in repeated motions, like putting up Holloween decorations on a loop.

Also Read: WandaVision Script Leak; Everything We Know So Far About Episode 6 Script Leak And Spoiler

Vision meets Agnes at the very edge of town and she appears to be in a trance as well. When he lifts her trance she tells him that he's an Avenger and that he has to save the people in Westview. How some WandaVision episode 6 theories claim that Agnes is Agatha Harkness, a witch from the Marvel comics who was Wanda's teacher. Vision reaches the end of Westview and manages to almost break free. SWORD Agents surround him and he tells them, ''The people need help'', and collapses on the ground, bits and pieces of him breaking apart.

Also Read: WandaVision Episode 6 Release Time; Find Out When The Latest Episode Drops On Disney Plus

On learning Vision is in danger, Wanda immediately increases the perimeter of Westview by a few more miles to save Vision. Once Vision is back inside Westview he is restored completely. However, a lot of SHIELD agents along with Darcy get trapped inside the hex. Meanwhile, Billy and Tommy have come into powers of their own. Tommy has the power of superspeed, just like his uncle Pietro. Billy appears to be more like Wanda with powers of magical and psychic powers

Then there's the WandaVision episode 6 commercial, which was particularly dark this episode. It featured a man stuck on an island where a friendly shark appears and gives him 'Yo Magic' but can't open it and slowly dies. This was full WandaVision episode 6 recap. WandaVision comes out Fridays on Disney Plus.

Also Read: WandaVision Creator Jac Schaeffer Calls Maria Rambeau's Death A "big Decision" For Marvel

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.