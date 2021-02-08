WandaVision Episode 6 Release Date And Spoiler; Everything We Know So Far

WandaVision has been delivering some great episodes as of late and the last episode, episode 5 was a real head-turner. The X-men movies quicksilver played by Evan Peters joined the show. It caught fans by surprise, but they have been very receptive of this development. Read to find out WandaVision Episode 6 release date.

WandaVision Episode 6 Release Date

WandaVision comes out every Friday on Disney Plus. Episode 6 of the show will be out on 12th February 2021. You can tune in at midnight PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT to watch the show.

WandaVision Episode 6 Spoilers

There are several spoilers making rounds on social media. It's hard to know which ones are true and which ones aren't. Some leaked videos have been uploaded to youtube and other forums as well. As usual, take these leaks with a grain of salt. According to these spoilers and videos:

Vision manages to break out of Westview temporarily and asks SWORD to help the people inside, then gets pulled back in.

This episode features Halloween and all the characters dress up in their superhero costumes.

Wanda's son Billy rushes to her and says that Vision is in trouble. Hearing this Pietro says, "It's not like your dead husband can die twice!". Wanda gets angry and throws him with her powers.

WandaVision Episode 5 Recap

A lot happened in the latest episode. Vision has also realised there is something wrong with 'Westview'. People's minds are being controlled and they are being held there against their will. SWORD initiates an attack on Wanda. She comes out and tells them "Stay out of my home". The WandaVision family adopts a dog called Sparky. Wanda and Vision's sons grow up to the age of ten in a matter of minutes. And finally, Evan Peters's Quicksilver comes knocking. There are also a lot of references in this episode.

Set two weeks after Avengers: Endgame, WandaVision follows Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch, and Vision, living their best lives in '50s sitcom-influenced suburbs. This episode rolled the story forward in a major way and left the audience with a lot of questions. Are the X-Men coming into the MCU? Who is the aerospace engineer Monica Rambeau Mentions? Does Rambeau have powers? Is Vision really alive? Hopefully, all these questions will be answered in the next episode. Read below to find out if there have been any WandaVision episode 6 leaks.

