'Wandavision' Showrunner Jac Schaeffer Reveals Interesting Detail About Recent Plot Twist

WandaVision has been delivering some great episodes as of late and fans have been going all gaga over them. The latest episode of WandaVision ended with Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) opening her door to see her silver-haired brother, Pietro, standing in the doorway. Pietro died, however, in Avengers: The Age of Ultron. Recently, WandaVision showrunner Jac Schaeffer went on to explain the return of Quicksilver in an interview with Marvel.com.

Schaeffer told Marvel.com that bringing back Pietro would be a strange move from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But, she said, it made sense because of how strange WandaVision has been. She added that they loved the idea of bringing him back, and then they were like, how would this make sense in the world? Because that's the thing, a million great ideas can be hatched, but to make them land, to make the ground, to make them feel organic to a larger story.

Schaeffer had also revealed that this show is such a mind scramble and because it works on so many levels, and there are so many notions of what is real and what isn't, and performance, and casting, and audience, and fandom, and all of that, we just thought it would be the greatest thrill to bring Evan to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Schaffer said she needed to convince Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige that bringing Quicksilver back to the show made sense.

About the latest episode

The latest episode of WandaVision ended with Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) opening her door to see her silver-haired brother, Pietro, standing in the doorway. However, Pietro died in "Avengers: Age of Ultron" And that was a twist but however things got a little strange. Pietro—who is the Quicksilver superhero—did not look like he did in "Ultron Age." Aaron Taylor-Johnson played the character in that film. This time, Evan Peters played Quicksilver in the Fox X-Men franchise (he was named Peter in those films). WandaVision comes out every Friday exclusively on Disney Plus. Episode 6 of the show will be out on February 12, 2021. One can also tune in at midnight PT/3 am ET/8 am GMT to watch the show.

