Wandavision Episode 6 Review: An Episode That's All About Expanding Horizons

WandaVision Episode 6 has finally made it to streaming platforms all across the world. The team who was responsible for taping the episode in question was seen paying homage to the Bryan Cranston & Jane Kaczmarek-frontlined Malcolm In The Middle. In addition to that, one can see that through WandaVision's latest episode, the makers of the same are hinting at what could potentially come next. Additionally, as one has come to expect, WandaVision Episode 6, just like other MCU presentations of the past, is said to be laced with easter eggs and has raised a lot of questions. Read on for WandaVision Episode 6 review.

Also Read: WandaVision Episode 7 Release Date: Here Is What You Need To Know

WandaVision Episode 6 synopsis:

Also Read: WandaVision Creator Jac Schaeffer Calls Maria Rambeau's Death A "big Decision" For Marvel

The episode opens with the very same moment in the MCU which saw Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Quicksilver losing his life during the events of Avengers: Age Of Ultron. Through the same, the makers could be seen hinting at the fact that Johnson is still, indeed, the Quicksilver of the dimension that the events of WandaVision are happening in. Shortly after that, the opening credits begin to roll. Through the same, the makers make it abundantly clear that WandaVision's latest episode is essentially a tribute to Malcolm In The Middle, as one can see that the credits are filmed in a way that is quite similar to what the viewers of the cult-classic sitcom are accustomed to. The moments which follow, that involve Evan Peters' Quicksilver and Wanda's two kids, signifies the growing bond between the three and Pietro's yearning for reconnecting with family after being gone for a while. Minutes later, Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda is seen walking into the frame, all dressed up in a comic book accurate costume that Wanda will be seen wearing for Halloween. Following her is Paul Bettany's Vision in a Halloween costume that is inspired by his look in the comic books. One must note that at this point in the series, Vision's awareness of the unique nature of the town that he resides in has made him curious about what is really going around him and what is beyond WestView, New Jersey. The aforementioned two themes basically serve as a premise for the entire episode, which also simultaneously hints at the number of negative feelings that Wanda has kept bottled up.

Also Read: Who Is Mephisto? Is Mephisto The Final Villain In WandaVision?

WandaVision Episode 6 review:

One can say that the director of this very episode, Matt Shakman, has perfectly conveyed what Wanda has been feeling about the events of her past. Additionally, through his latest directorial outing, he has also communicated that Wanda could be going through a change of heart as in one moment, she can be seen struggling with the morality of the creation of an alternate reality that she is living in. The Halloween outfits that the main characters, including Even Peters' Pietro, can be wearing has been hailed as a much welcome fan service. The episode also hints at the intentions that one of the characters has towards Vision, which could very well be a set up for the antagonist of the series. The episode delivers a fair amount of shock and surprises as the makers also have tried to hint at the fact that the version of Quicksilver that has entered Wanda's reality may not be the Pietro who she saw for the last time during the second Avengers film. As far as technical aspects are concerned, the cinematography is exceptional and one can perhaps say that the director has done a pretty decent job when it comes to striking a balance between the stories that are unfolding inside and outside the Hex. The final moments of the episode have built up the excitement for what is going to come this Friday as the likes of Kat Dennings' Darcy Lewis and many others will be seen playing a part in Wanda's reality.

Also Read: Post 'WandaVision' Episode 5 Release, 'Baby Vision' Gets MCU Fans 'screaming'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.