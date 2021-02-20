WandaVision Episode 7 Easter Eggs And References That You Might Have Missed

As of now, WandaVision episode 7 holds the highest record for throwing MCU easter eggs and references. Rumours are cropping that episode 7 might be the last episode to follow the sitcom format. Things are only going to get intense from here with the big reveal of Agatha Harkness and Monica turning into Spectrum. Here is a guide to every Easter egg from episode 7 that you may have missed.

Also Read - Disney Plus Crash: Disney+ Faces Outage Moments Before Wandavision Episode 7 Goes Live

WandaVision Episode 7 Easter Eggs

Wanda's Intro

Only people with the hearing range of a bat can truly notice this. Every episode begins with Wanda initiating the recaps of the previous episode by saying, "Previously on WandaVision". Now there's nothing seemingly ambiguous in that except Wanda's voice has been oozing increasin]gly low energy with each episode passing by. In the second episode, her intro is high-pitched and chirpy but in the seventh episode, the same line is being repeated in a nonchalant and almost defeated way. This could imply that Agnes, now revealed to be Agatha, may be draining her energy with each episode. It's commendable how fans could pick up on such a subtle clue.

WandaVision episode 7 sitcom references

The 7th episode picks up from the mockumentary era of television with the likes of shows like The Office, Parks and Recreation, and Modern Family. WandaVision definitely took notes from Modern Family as it's the most fitting to their plot and also hints that Wanda is getting closer and closer to the real and modern world. This includes the characters justifying their acts on the show by routinely getting interviewed by the producers offscreen.

The Spell Book in WandaVision episode 7

When Agnes is revealed to be Agatha, the camera pans around her eerie basement to give a closer look at her witchcrafts. The biggest reveal was an unopened spellbook that laid somewhere in the corner. According to Screen Crush, this might just develop into a connection with Dr Strange. In the 2016 Dr Strange movie, fans were introduced to the library of carmartage that also included a forbidden section where the books of calagastro were kept.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that there was a book missing from that section, which was shaped in hexagon by the way. Although the movie never revealed the reason behind the missing book, many are implying that the missing book could be the same book that Agatha possesses. Since it's already known to everybody that Wanda is going to make an appearance in the Dr Strange sequel, it's safe to assume that Agatha may be the reason why.

Also Read - Paul Bettany Claims 'WandaVision' Has A Cameo That "no One Has Guessed Yet"

The Nexus Commercial

Almost like mocking Wanda's situation, a 20-second commercial pops up. Named Nexus, the commercial unfolds with a woman, who is obviously a proxy to Wanda, sitting on the corner of a park bench, alone and depressed. The background voice nudges her to take antidepressant pills that will help anchor her back to reality or any reality of her choice. The closing line speaks, "Nexus - Because the world doesn't revolve around you. Or does it?"

Comic book fans will be familiar with the name. Nexus is a cross-dimensional gateway that provides a pathway to infinite realities. In the Marvel comics, it is revealed that Wanda is a Nexus being, which means that across all the realities, she is the only constant. Since we all know that Wanda's powers are tied to the Infinity stones, it could be possible that she is some kind of an anchor across different realities.

WandaVision episode 7 end credit scene

After what seemed like an eternity, Marvel finally treated fans with a well-deserved end credit scene. Although extremely short, it gave away a very big plot development. In search of Wanda, Monica is seen hovering around Agnes' porch when she discovers the basement. The basement is revealed to have been covered with supernatural purple-coloured vines. Before she could enter the basement and save Wanda, Pietro enters from behind and comments, "Snoopers gonna snoop." Although it looks like a pretty harmless intervention, Pietro's way of saying that seemed threatening. Since it's clear as a day now that Agatha was behind bringing Pietro into the picture, is it possible that Pietro is her agent now?

Also Read - Wandavision Episode 7 Spoilers: Will The Marvel Darkhold Book Appear In The Next Episode?

Also Read - Kat Dennings Opens Up About Her MCU Character Darcy Lewis' Growth From Thor To WandaVision

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.