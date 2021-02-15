What Show Is WandaVision Episode 6 Based On? How Malcolm In The Middle Influenced Ep 6

﻿﻿WandaVision episode 6 saw the Westview situation grow quite serious and things take a turn for the dark in this episode. As always, WandaVision continues using TV shows of the past to influence newer episodes. Read on to find out what show is WandaVision episode 6 based on.

What Show is WandaVision Episode 6 Based on?

WandaVision episode 6 titled 'Holloween Special' Took inspiration from the early 2000s as their theme for this episode. More specifically, the episode was based on the show - Malcolm in the Middle. Malcolm in the middle is one of the best comedy TV shows of the 2000s'. The show originally premiered in 2002 on the Fox channel. The show depicted a middle class working American couple who had three very troublemaking kids. The show focused on the character of Malcolm, who was the middle child of the lot and often broke the fourth wall to be a narrator or directly speak into the camera.

Large parts of WandaVision episode 6 are influenced directly by Malcolm in the Middle. The opening credits song in this episode of WandaVision is very similar to the one in Malcolm in the middle. Even the font used for actors names in the credits appears to be similar.

Also, Wanda and Vision's kids turned to the camera to talk to the audience a lot this episode, to offer up extra tidbits about their life and explain some things quickly which is very similar to how Malcolm in his show Malcolm in the middle did by breaking the fourth wall and talking directly to the viewers. Even the house where Wanda, Vision, their kids and Pietro live is based on the house that Malcolm lived in. This episode is probably the one episode that took the most amount of influence from an outside show, other than perhaps the first episode which was based on The Dick Van Dyke Show.

WandaVision Episode 6 Commercial

Again like every episode, WandaVision had a commercial that would give us some clues as to what going on in the story, or alternatively what's going on inside Wanda's mind in the episode. The WandaVision episode 6 commercial was especially dark and showed a man stuck on an island with no food or water. A shark appears and brings him a snack to survive on called Yo-Magic. A lot of fans interpreted it differently but the consensus seems to that that the man on the island refers to all the people stuck in Westview against their will, slowly dying from the inside whereas Wanda is the Shark is using magic(Yo Magic) to make it happen.

